Round 2 Results/Schedule

Boys

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Milton 72, North Cobb 57

Berkmar 83, Kennesaw Mountain 46

Grayson 67, Pebblebrook 54

McEachern 59, South Forsyth 53

Class A-Private

North Cobb Christian 84, Riverside Military 44

Thursday

Class AAAAAAA

Shiloh at Wheeler, late

Class AAAAAA

Brunswick at South Cobb, late

Allatoona at Tucker, late

Class AAAAA

Kell at Warner Robins, late

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian at Walker, late

Girls

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

North Forsyth 56, North Cobb 50

Collins Hill 70, Pebblebrook 53

McEachern 57, Parkview 51

Class AAAAA

Kell 66, Bainbrige 40

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian 47, Darlington 27

Thursday

Class AAAAAAA

Campbell at Rockdale County, late

Class AAAAAA

Harrison at Lovejoy, late

Forest Park at Sprayberry, late

Quarterfinal Schedule

Tuesday or Wednesday

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

East Coweta/North Gwinnett vs. McEachern

Class A-Private

Mount Paran/Walker vs. Mount Pisgah

North Cobb Christian at Trinity Christian/Christian Heritage

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern at Collins Hill

Class AAAAA

Lithia Springs/Jones County at Kell

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis

