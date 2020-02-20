Round 2 Results/Schedule
Boys
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Milton 72, North Cobb 57
Berkmar 83, Kennesaw Mountain 46
Grayson 67, Pebblebrook 54
McEachern 59, South Forsyth 53
Class A-Private
North Cobb Christian 84, Riverside Military 44
Thursday
Class AAAAAAA
Shiloh at Wheeler, late
Class AAAAAA
Brunswick at South Cobb, late
Allatoona at Tucker, late
Class AAAAA
Kell at Warner Robins, late
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian at Walker, late
Girls
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
North Forsyth 56, North Cobb 50
Collins Hill 70, Pebblebrook 53
McEachern 57, Parkview 51
Class AAAAA
Kell 66, Bainbrige 40
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian 47, Darlington 27
Thursday
Class AAAAAAA
Campbell at Rockdale County, late
Class AAAAAA
Harrison at Lovejoy, late
Forest Park at Sprayberry, late
Quarterfinal Schedule
Tuesday or Wednesday
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
East Coweta/North Gwinnett vs. McEachern
Class A-Private
Mount Paran/Walker vs. Mount Pisgah
North Cobb Christian at Trinity Christian/Christian Heritage
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern at Collins Hill
Class AAAAA
Lithia Springs/Jones County at Kell
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis
