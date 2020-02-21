Round 2 Results/Quarterfinal Schedule

Boys

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Milton 72, North Cobb 57

Berkmar 83, Kennesaw Mountain 46

Grayson 67, Pebblebrook 54

McEachern 59, South Forsyth 53

Class A-Private

North Cobb Christian 84, Riverside Military 44

Thursday

Class AAAAAAA

Wheeler 64, Shiloh 64 (OT)

Class AAAAAA

South Cobb 75, Brunswick 49

Tucker 57, Allatoona 43

Class AAAAA

Kell 60, Warner Robins 53

Class A-Private

Walker 43, Mount Paran Christian 41

Girls

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

North Forsyth 56, North Cobb 50

Collins Hill 70, Pebblebrook 53

McEachern 57, Parkview 51

Class AAAAA

Kell 66, Bainbrige 40

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian 47, Darlington 27

Thursday

Class AAAAAAA

Campbell 50, Rockdale County 25

Class AAAAAA

Lovejoy 44, Harrison 25

Forest Park 66, Sprayberry 55

Quarterfinal Schedule

Tuesday

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern at North Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.

Class A-Private

North Cobb Christian at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Berkmar at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Evans at South Cobb, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Kell at Buford, 6:30 p.m.

Class A-Private

Mount Pisgah at Walker, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern at Collins Hill 6 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Jones County at Kell, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Brookwood at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

