Round 2 Results/Quarterfinal Schedule
Boys
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Milton 72, North Cobb 57
Berkmar 83, Kennesaw Mountain 46
Grayson 67, Pebblebrook 54
McEachern 59, South Forsyth 53
Class A-Private
North Cobb Christian 84, Riverside Military 44
Thursday
Class AAAAAAA
Wheeler 64, Shiloh 64 (OT)
Class AAAAAA
South Cobb 75, Brunswick 49
Tucker 57, Allatoona 43
Class AAAAA
Kell 60, Warner Robins 53
Class A-Private
Walker 43, Mount Paran Christian 41
Girls
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
North Forsyth 56, North Cobb 50
Collins Hill 70, Pebblebrook 53
McEachern 57, Parkview 51
Class AAAAA
Kell 66, Bainbrige 40
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian 47, Darlington 27
Thursday
Class AAAAAAA
Campbell 50, Rockdale County 25
Class AAAAAA
Lovejoy 44, Harrison 25
Forest Park 66, Sprayberry 55
Quarterfinal Schedule
Tuesday
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern at North Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.
Class A-Private
North Cobb Christian at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Berkmar at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Evans at South Cobb, 6:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Kell at Buford, 6:30 p.m.
Class A-Private
Mount Pisgah at Walker, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern at Collins Hill 6 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Jones County at Kell, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Brookwood at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
