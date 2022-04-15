Soccer

Boys

Friday

Class AAAAAA

Lanier at Kennesaw Mountain

Buford at Lassiter

Osborne at Dacula

Pope at Central Gwinnett

Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

Walton at Roswell

Peachtree Ridge at Pebblebrook

Hillgrove at Meadowcreek

Dunwoody at Harrison’

West Forsyth at Campbell

Class A Private

Cavalry Day at Walker

Girls

Monday

Class AAAAAAA

Harrison at Alpharetta

Peachtree Ridge at Campbell

Hillgrove at Dunwoody

Roswell at Walton

Class A Private

Whitefield Academy at Athens Academy

Wednesday

Class AAAAAA

Pope at North Atlanta

Lakeside-DeKalb at Lassiter

Tennis

Matches must be played by Aug. 21

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Tift County at Harrison

McEachern at Brookwood

Lowndes at Walton

Grayson at Campbell

North Cobb at Colquitt County

Class AAAAAA

Kell at Habersham-Central

Winder-Barrow at Wheeler

Dacula at Pope

Lassiter at Buford

Class A Private

Walker at Wesleyan

Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Mount Paran Christian

Whitefield Academy at Brookstone

North Cobb Christian at Holy Innocents

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Colquitt County at Hillgrove

Pebblebrook at Brookwood

McEachern at Parkview

Tift County at Walton

Harrison at Lowndes

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Lanier

Dacula at Allatoona

Habersham Central at Pope

Wheeler at Buford

Class A Private

Walker at Wesleyan

St. Anne-Pacelli at Whitefield Academy

Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Mount Paran Christian

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In