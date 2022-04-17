Soccer
Boys
Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
Peachtree Ridge at Pebblebrook
Dunwoody at Harrison
West Forsyth at Campbell
Hillgrove at Meadowcreek
Walton at Roswell
Class A Private
Cavalry Day at Walker
Thursday
Class AAAAAA
North Atlanta at Lassiter
Kennesaw Mountain at Lakeside-DeKalb
Osborne at Glynn Academy
Girls
Monday
Peachtree Ridge at Campbell
Roswell at Walton
Hillgrove at Dunwoody
Harrison at Alpharetta
Whitefield Academy at Athens Academy
Wednesday
Pope at North Atlanta
Lakeside-DeKalb at Lassiter
Tennis
Matches must be played by Aug. 21
Tift County at Harrison
McEachern at Brookwood
Grayson at Campbell
North Cobb at Colquitt County
Kell at Habersham-Central
Winder-Barrow at Wheeler
Dacula at Pope
Lassiter at Buford
Walker at Wesleyan
Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Mount Paran Christian
Whitefield Academy at Brookstone
North Cobb Christian at Holy Innocents
Colquitt County at Hillgrove
Pebblebrook at Brookwood
McEachern at Parkview
Tift County at Walton
Harrison at Lowndes
Lassiter at Lanier
Dacula at Allatoona
Habersham Central at Pope
Wheeler at Buford
St. Anne-Pacelli at Whitefield Academy
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.