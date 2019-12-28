Marietta beat Lowndes 17-9 to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
The victory ended a 52-year drought between titles for the Blue Devils, who finished 13-2 and closed the season on an eight-game winning streak.
The squad was highlighted by a group of players destined to play college football at the highest level, including tight end Arik Gilbert (LSU), quarterback Harrison Bailey (Tennessee), defensive lineman B.J. Ojulari (LSU), wide receiver Ricky White (Michigan State), offensive lineman Jake Wray (Colorado), defensive back Rashad Torrence (Florida) and running back Kimani Vidal (Troy).
Along the way, Marietta defeated eventual Pennsylvania state champion St. Joseph’s Prep and Florida runner-up Edgewater, then routed Eastside Catholic, a state champion from Washington state, as part of a postseason showcase in Las Vegas.
The Blue Devils finished 2019 ranked No. 7 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 10 according to USA Today.
2) HARRISON BEATS ALLATOONA IN ALL-COBB CHAMPIONSHIP: Harrison won its first football state championship Dec. 13 at Georgia State Stadium with a 20-7 win over Region 6AAAAAA rival Allatoona.
The victory also completed a perfect 15-0 record for the Hoyas.
The game came down to Harrison blocking two field goals, one in each half, against one of the state’s strongest kickers, Jude Kelley.
Both blocked kicks prevented Allatoona from tying the game, and the second blocked attempt gave Harrison the momentum it needed to score 10 unanswered points to get the win. Harrison’s kicker Christian Lowery converted a 40-yard field goal to stretch Harrison’s lead to 13-7. Then, Brandon Carter came up with a clutch interception on Allatoona’s ensuing drive and was 2 yards away from a pick-six.
Quarterback Gavin Hall bailed Carter out by scoring on the next play, while the defense continued to hold the Buccaneers scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Harrison’s offense found ways to penetrate a stout Allatoona defense that gave up a combined 34 points in its previous four playoff wins.
Having so many skill players who could run and catch the ball made it so tough for teams to defend Harrison in 2019. Fourteen of Harrison’s 15 wins were by double digits.
3) FIELDS FLOURISHES FOLLOWING ARRIVAL AT OHIO STATE: It was an eventful year for former Harrison High School standout Justin Fields.
The quarterback transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Fields parlayed that into becoming the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Heisman Trophy finalist and a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
For the season, Fields has completed 67.5% of his passes for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns, against only one interception. He has also run for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fields led Ohio State into the College Football Playoffs as the No. 2 seed, with the Buckeyes having faced off with Clemson in Saturday’s national semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.
Fields is expected to start next season as a favorite for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
4) McEACHERN BOYS WIN FIRST STATE TITLE, COMPLETE PERFECT SEASON: McEachern’s boys basketball team went undefeated with a 32-0 record in 2018-19 and wrapped up a Class AAAAAAA state championship with a 62-54 victory over Meadowcreek at the Macon Coliseum.
It was the first state title in team history, and the Indians also became the first Cobb County team other than Wheeler to win a championship in the state’s highest classification since Marietta in 1999.
Point guard Sharife Cooper was named the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and earned national player of the year awards from MaxPreps and USA Today after averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 4.1 steals per game.
Cooper, now a senior, signed with Auburn and follow in the footsteps of former McEachern teammates Isaac Okoro and Babatunde Akingbola. Okoro averaged a double-double for last season’s team, with 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
McEachern coach Mike Thompson was also named a national coach of the year by multiple outlets as well.
5) MARIETTA’s ARIK GILBERT NAMED NATION’s BEST PLAYER: Marietta’s Arik Gilbert proved to be one of, if not the best, high school football players in the country in 2019.
The Blue Devils tight end caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns, on his way to signing with LSU. For his efforts on the field and in the classroom and community, Gilbert was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
The award was presented to him at the School by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Gilbert maintains a 3.14 grade-point average, donates his time to the East Atlanta Kids Club, Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes. A parishioner at the Life Revolution Church, he has also donated more than 50 hours to Marietta elementary schools and the Marietta Youth Football program. He also started a school-wide initiative called “Whisper,” which encourages students to put down their smart phones and have actual conversations.
6) BLANKENSHIP SOLIDIFIES HIMSELF AS NATION’S BEST KICKER: Former Sprayberry High School standout Rodrigo Blankenship went from starting his career as a walk-on to finishing it as Georgia’s all-time leading scorer.
Blankenship also claimed the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker, and he was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy as the best former walk-on.
Blankenship kicked four field goals in Georgia’s 19-13 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 23, hitting from 41, 49, 37 and 31 yards. His 418 points following the game surpassed former Georgia kicker Blair Walsh’s record of 412 and was second in Southeastern Conference history to former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, who wrapped up his career in 2017 with 480.
Blankenship currently has 432 career points — 78 field goals and 198 successful extra points — going into his final college game, next week’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
7) 2021 ALL-STAR GAME AWARDED TO BRAVES, SUNTRUST PARK: In May, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred came to The Battery Atlanta and announced that the 2021 All-Star Game would be coming to SunTrust Park.
It will be the third All-Star Game to be hosted by the Atlanta Braves, and the fifth in franchise history. It will also mean that each of the Braves’ ballparks in the metro area -- Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Turner Field and SunTrust — will have hosted the midseason showcase.
The game will be part of a week-long celebration. Fan Fest — an area where MLB will have exhibits, games and other fan interactive activities — will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre and will likely entertain upwards of 200,000 fans over the course of the week. Many other activities will be held in the Battery, and by the time the game is over, Cobb County will feel a multi-million dollar influx to the economy.
8) COBB CROWNS Six STATE CHAMPIONS IN ONE-WEEK SPAN: In a one-week span over end of October and beginning of November, the Pope softball, Walton volleyball, Allatoona volleyball, Walton boys cross country, Harrison boys cross country and Hillgrove girls cross country teams all won state championships.
Arguably the least expected among the victories was Allatoona winning its first state volleyball title in five sets against Region 6AAAAAA rival Sequoyah, which had beaten the Lady Buccaneers in their three previous meetings of the season.
Walton’s volleyball team won its fifth straight crown with a relatively new lineup. Returning starters Emery Dupes and Madison Morey anchored the back row, while first-year starter Phoebe Awoleye, an Under Armour All-American, anchored the offense.
Walton’s boys cross country team won state for the first time since 1986, and it did so without two key senior runners who were injured. Instead, Connor Old and Zac Shaffer stepped up to lead the Raiders.
Hillgrove’s girls cross country team brought the school’s first team championship in its 13-year history. The Lady Hawks were top-heavy this season with Grace Ellsworth, Ava Brooks, Sierra Wehrenberg and Lizzy Smith all placing in the top 15 at state.
The Pope softball team won its second state championship, ending the season on a 23-game winning streak. The Lady Greyhounds defeated Lee County 6-0 in a championship game that started in Columbus and resumed at Pope two days later.
9) COBB REPRESENTED ACROSS COLLEGE FOOTBALL LANDSCAPE: When the college football season started in August, Cobb County had 160 football players on Division I rosters.
The Southeastern Conference had the most players among Football Bowl Subdivision programs with 18 county players, and the Atlantic Coast Conference followed with 17, but Cobb County’s footprint reached to all corners of the country. The Mid-American Conference had eight local players, and the Mountain West Conference had six.
In the Football Championship Subdivision, the Southern Conference brought in 24 players from the county, while the Big South Conference had 12 and the Ivy League 11.
Mercer had the most players on its roster from Cobb County with nine. The Bears were followed by Georgia (8), Georgia Tech (7), Kennesaw State (6).
Powder Springs also proved to be a powerhouse when it comes to building that talent. McEachern was responsible for 20 players — including Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons (above) — and Hillgrove added another 14.
10) CAMPBELL, MOUNT PARAN GIRLS WIN STATE TRACK TITLES: The Campbell and Mount Paran Christian girls track and field programs came away with state titles on the same day at Berry College.
Campbell brought home its first state title in track and field, and the school’s first team title in any sports since 1994. It was also the first track and field state title for Mount Paran, and the third team in school history to win a state championship behind football and volleyball.
Campbell won the Class AAAAAAA state title by 50 points over runner-up Marietta. The Lady Spartans won both the 400 and 1,600-meter relays, while Mekenzie Kelly won the 400 with a time of 53.65 seconds. Ashton Lindley won the 300 hurdles in 41.46.
Mount Paran became Cobb County’s first private school to emerge victorious by holding off county rival North Cobb Christian by six points in Class A.
The key race ended up being the 400 relay, where Mount Paran’s “A” and “B” teams finished first and second, respectively with times of 49.09 and 49.60.
