Cobb County Playoff Basketball Schedule, Round 2
Boys
Friday
Class AAAAAA
Shiloh at Kell, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class AAAAAAA
Newton at Pebblebrook, 6 p.m.
McEachern at Grayson, 6 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Wheeler at Lanier, 6 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Class AAAAAAA
Grayson at McEachern, 6 p.m.
Parkview at Marietta, 6 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Sprayberry at Buford, 6 p.m.
Habersham Central at Kell, TBD
Class A-Private
Holy Innocents at Mount Paran Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class AAAAAAA
Campbell at Brookwood, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.