Cobb County Playoff Basketball Schedule, Round 2

Boys

Friday

Class AAAAAA

Shiloh at Kell, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

Newton at Pebblebrook, 6 p.m.

McEachern at Grayson, 6 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Wheeler at Lanier, 6 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Class AAAAAAA

Grayson at McEachern, 6 p.m.

Parkview at Marietta, 6 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Sprayberry at Buford, 6 p.m.

Habersham Central at Kell, TBD

Class A-Private

Holy Innocents at Mount Paran Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class AAAAAAA

Campbell at Brookwood, 6 p.m.

