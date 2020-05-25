Osborne, Wheeler and Hillgrove were awarded the Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for the 2019-20 academic year in their respective regions.
Wheeler and Hillgrove were recognized for Regions 2 and 3 in Class AAAAAAA, while Osborne earned the honor for Region 6 in Class AAAAAA.
The award is given to schools who display exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year and “adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
The GHSA has honored schools with the award since 2006. Hillgrove also won the award for the 2014-15 and 2016-17 academic year. This marks the first year that Osborne and Wheeler have won the award.
“I think it's an absolute great honor that our region has voted us three times to be the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award winner,” Hillgrove athletic director Sherri Thoroughman said. “It just goes to show that we work with our staff and our community to make sure that we're always good sports.”
However, exhibiting good sportsmanship is not the only accomplishment for Hillgrove this past year. Its girls cross country team won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, which was the first team championship in Hillgrove’s history.
“We have set a very high standard at Hillgrove for behavior not only during the school day but out on the fields during practices, during games (and) at events,” Thoroughman said. “We have a great coaching staff and they are great role models for exhibiting and demonstrating good sportsmanship.”
Wheeler won the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball state championship this season for its seventh state championship in school history. Wheeler athletic director Michael Sawyer believes receiving this award is yet another team accomplishment to add for this year.
“I think it starts with the coaches down to the players,” Sawyer said. “They try to preach the same message: we win with class and we lose with class. … Getting this award voted on by our region is quite a high honor.
“I feel that our coaches and student-athletes have always held themselves to the highest level of respect for opponents, respect for the officials and respect for everyone that they come in contact with.”
While this is Osborne’s first time winning the sportsmanship award, it came in Ronald Boggs’ first year as athletic director. He believes the recognition should illuminate the values of the students, coaches and community.
“Credit should go to the people who were in place before I got here,” Boggs said. “I just feel like our coaches, athletes and community value how our kids play. They show respect during each of the games that they play, and our coaches lead our athletes well.”
