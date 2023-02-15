Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Region 2
At Westlake
Monday
Campbell 58, East Coweta 49
Wednesday
2 Pebblebrook vs. 3 Carrollton, 6
1 Westlake vs. 4 Campbell, 7:30
Friday
Consolation, 6
Championship, 7:30
Region 3
At Harrison
Tuesday
Marietta 57, North Paulding 56 OT
Wednesday
2 Hillgrove vs. 3 Harrison, 5:30
1 McEachern vs. 5 Marietta, 8:30
Friday
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Region 5
At Wheeler
Tuesday
Walton 50, Kennesaw Mountain 32
Osborne 69, North Cobb 51
Thursday
1 Wheeler vs. 5 Osborne, 5:30
2 Cherokee vs. 3 Walton, 8:30
Friday
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class AAAAAA
Region 4
Monday
Lakeside-DeKalb 57, North Atlanta 54 OT
Tuesday
At Riverwood
South Cobb 51, Dunwoody 47
Riverwood 71, Lakeside-DeKalb 57
Thursday
At Riverwood
2 Marist vs. 3 Riverwood, 5:30
1 St. Pius X vs. 4 South Cobb, 8:30
Friday
At Riverwood
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Region 6
Thursday
At Etowah
Woodstock 63, Allatoona 56
Saturday
At Rome
Sequoyah 78, Woodstock 63
Rome 64, Creekview 54
Wednesday
At Rome
1 Etowah vs. 4 Rome, 6
2 River Ridge vs. 3 Sequoyah, 7:30
Friday
At Rome
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Region 7
At Roswell
Saturday
Pope 62, Roswell 45
Alpharetta 60, Lassiter 46
Sprayberry 73, Johns Creek 68
Tuesday
Blessed Trinity 64, Sprayberry 49
Pope 51, Alpharetta, 50
Friday
4 Sprayberry vs. 3 Alpharetta, 5:30
2 Pope vs. 1 Blessed Trinity, 8:30
Class AAAAA
At Chattahoochee
Tuesday
Chattahoochee 77, Northview, 75
Cambridge 55, Centennial 54
North Springs 64, GAC 59
Thursday
1 Kell vs. 5 North Springs, 7
2 Chattahoochee vs. 6 Cambridge, 8:30
Friday
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class AA
At KIPP Atlanta
Saturday
South Atlanta 80, BEST Academy 47
Walker 76, Therrell 28
KIPP Atlanta 74, Mount Paran 47
Monday
At KIPP Atlanta
Washington 54, Walker 52
South Atlanta 56, KIPP Atlanta 50
Wednesday
At Therrell
2 North Cobb Christian vs. 3 Washington, 5:30
1 Drew Charter vs. 4 South Atlanta, 8:30
Friday
At Therrell
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class A
Saturday
Weber 68, Atlanta International 33
Whitefield Academy 43, Galloway 40
Tuesday
Mount Vernon 57, Weber 44
King’s Ridge 48, St. Francis 47
Mount Pisgah 61, Paideia 41
Mount Bethel 97, Whitefield Academy 47
Thursday
At King’s Ridge
1 Mount Vernon vs. 4 5 King’s Ridge, 5:30
2 Mount Bethel vs. 3 Mount Pisgah, 8:30
Saturday
At King’s Ridge
Consolation, 4:30
Championship, 8:30
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
At Westlake
Monday
Westlake 65, East Coweta 42
Tuesday
Campbell 41, Carrollton 35
Pebblebrook 69, Westlake 46
Thursday
3 Carrollton vs. 4 Westlake, 6
2 Campbell vs. 1 Pebblebrook, 7:30
Region 3
At Harrison
Tuesday
Harrison 58, 5 Marietta 27
Wednesday
2 Hillgrove vs. 3 McEachern, 4
1 North Paulding vs. 4 Harrison, 7
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Region 5
At Wheeler
Tuesday
North Cobb 73, Osborne 19
Wheeler 45, Kennesaw Mountain 4
Thursday
1 Cherokee vs. 4 Wheeler, 4
2 Walton vs. 3 North Cobb, 7
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Class AAAAAA
Region 4
Monday
Dunwoody W, South Cobb L
Tuesday
At Riverwood
Lakeside-DeKalb 38, North Atlanta 37
St. Pius X 61, Dunwoody 39
Thursday
At Riverwood
2 Riverwood vs. 3 St. Pius X, 4
1 Marist vs. 4 Lakeside-DeKalb, 7
Friday
At Riverwood
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Region 6
Thursday
Etowah 66, Allatoona 40
Saturday
At Rome
Sequoyah 57, Etowah 29
Rome 49, Creekview 38
Tuesday
At Rome
River Ridge 75, Rome 39
Woodstock 56, Sequoyah 53
Friday
At Rome
3 Sequoyah vs. 4 Rome, 4
1 River Ridge vs. 2 Woodstock, 7
Region 7
At Roswell
Saturday
Blessed Trinity 73, Alpharetta 24
Lassiter 64, Roswell 44
Sprayberry 61, Johns Creek 41
Tuesday
Sprayberry 53, Pope 39
Blessed Trinity 46, Lassiter 44
Friday
3 Lassiter vs. 1 Pope, 4
4 Sprayberry vs. 1 Blessed Trinity, 7
Class AAAAA
Region 6
At Chattahoochee
Monday
Cambridge 54, Northview 25
GAC 60, North Springs 10
Centennial 52, Chattahoochee 29
Thursday
1 Kell vs. 4 Centennial, 4
2 Cambridge 3 GAC, 5:30
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Class AA
Region 6
At Therrell
Saturday
Therrell 23, Drew Charter 22
South Atlanta 43, Coretta Scott King 24
Monday
KIPP Atlanta W, Therrel L
Washington 30 5 South Atlanta 22
Wednesday
2 North Cobb Christian vs. 3 KIPP Atlanta, 4
1 Mount Paran vs. 4 Washington, 7
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Class A
Region 6
Monday
Paideia 49, Atlanta International 28
Galloway 91, King’s Ridge 13
Mount Pisgah 60, Mount Bethel 39
Tuesday
St. Francis 101, Whitefield Academy 12
Thursday
At King’s Ridge
1 St. Francis vs. 4 Paideia, 4
2 Galloway vs. 3 Mount Pisgah, 7
Saturday
At King’s Ridge
Consolation, 3
Championship, 6
