Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Region 2AAAAAAA
At Campbell
Saturday
Campbell 48, Newnan 47
Wednesday
2 McEachern vs. 3 East Coweta, 6:00
1 Pebblebrook vs. Campbell, 7:30
Friday
Consolation, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
Region 3AAAAAAA
At Hillgrove
Tuesday
4 Marietta vs. 5 North Cobb, 5:30
3 Harrison vs. 6 North Paulding, 8:30
Thursday
2 Walton vs. Harrison/North Paulding, 5:30
1 Hillgrove vs. Marietta/North Cobb, 8:30
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class AAAAAA
Region 6AAAAAA
At Pope
4 Pope vs. 9 Lassiter, 4:30
5 Allatoona vs. 8 Sprayberry, 6:00
6 South Cobb vs. 7 Kennesaw Mountain, 7:30
At Osborne
3 Kell vs. South Cobb/Kennesaw Mountain, 5:30
Pope/Lassiter vs. Allatoona/Sprayberry, 8:30
2 Osborne vs. South Cobb/Kennesaw Mountain, 5:30
1 Wheeler vs. Pope/Lassiter/Allatoona/Sprayberry, 8:30
Class A Private
Region 2A TBA
Region 6A TBA
Region 7A
6 Mount Paran at 3 Darlington
5 Excel Christian at 4 Walker
At Christian Heritage
2 North Cobb Christian vs. Darlington/Mount Paran, 6:00
1 Christian Heritage vs. Walker/Excel Christian, 7:30
Championship, 7:00
Girls
4 Pebblebrook 62, 5 Newnan 32
2 Campbell vs. 3 East Coweta, 6:00
1 McEachern vs. Pebblebrook, 7:30
4 Marietta vs. 5 North Cobb, 4:00
3 North Paulding vs. 6 Walton, 7:00
2 Hillgrove vs. North Paulding/Walton, 4:00
1 Harrison vs. Marietta/North Cobb, 7:00
Consolation, 4:00
Monday
4 Pope vs. 9 Kennesaw Mountain, 4:30
5 Lassiter vs. 8 Allatoona, 6:00
6 South Cobb vs. 7 Wheeler, 7:30
3 Osborne vs. South Cobb/Wheeler, 4:00
4 Pope/Kennesaw Mountain vs. Lassiter/Allatoona, 7:00
2 Sprayberry vs. South Cobb/Wheeler, 4:00
1 Kell vs. Pope/Kennesaw Mountain/Lassiter/Allatoona, 7:00
Region 7A TBA
