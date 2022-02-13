Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Region 2AAAAAAA

At Campbell

Saturday

Campbell 48, Newnan 47

Wednesday

2 McEachern vs. 3 East Coweta, 6:00

1 Pebblebrook vs. Campbell, 7:30

Friday

Consolation, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

Region 3AAAAAAA

At Hillgrove

Tuesday

4 Marietta vs. 5 North Cobb, 5:30

3 Harrison vs. 6 North Paulding, 8:30

Thursday

2 Walton vs. Harrison/North Paulding, 5:30

1 Hillgrove vs. Marietta/North Cobb, 8:30

Friday

Consolation, 5:30

Championship, 8:30

Class AAAAAA

Region 6AAAAAA

Tuesday

At Pope

4 Pope vs. 9 Lassiter, 4:30

5 Allatoona vs. 8 Sprayberry, 6:00

6 South Cobb vs. 7 Kennesaw Mountain, 7:30

Wednesday

At Osborne

3 Kell vs. South Cobb/Kennesaw Mountain, 5:30

Pope/Lassiter vs. Allatoona/Sprayberry, 8:30

Thursday

At Pope

2 Osborne vs. South Cobb/Kennesaw Mountain, 5:30

1 Wheeler vs. Pope/Lassiter/Allatoona/Sprayberry, 8:30

Friday

At Pope

Consolation, 5:30

Championship, 8:30

Class A Private

Region 2A TBA

Region 6A TBA

Region 7A

Tuesday

6 Mount Paran at 3 Darlington

5 Excel Christian at 4 Walker

Thursday

At Christian Heritage

2 North Cobb Christian vs. Darlington/Mount Paran, 6:00

1 Christian Heritage vs. Walker/Excel Christian, 7:30

Saturday

At Christian Heritage

Consolation, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Region 2AAAAAAA

At Campbell

Saturday

4 Pebblebrook 62, 5 Newnan 32

Tuesday

2 Campbell vs. 3 East Coweta, 6:00

1 McEachern vs. Pebblebrook, 7:30

Thursday

Consolation, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

Region 3AAAAAAA

At Hillgrove

Tuesday

4 Marietta vs. 5 North Cobb, 4:00

3 North Paulding vs. 6 Walton, 7:00

Thursday

2 Hillgrove vs. North Paulding/Walton, 4:00

1 Harrison vs. Marietta/North Cobb, 7:00

Friday

Consolation, 4:00

Championship, 7:00

Region 6AAAAAA

Monday

At Pope

4 Pope vs. 9 Kennesaw Mountain, 4:30

5 Lassiter vs. 8 Allatoona, 6:00

6 South Cobb vs. 7 Wheeler, 7:30

Wednesday

At Osborne

3 Osborne vs. South Cobb/Wheeler, 4:00

4 Pope/Kennesaw Mountain vs. Lassiter/Allatoona, 7:00

Thursday

At Pope

2 Sprayberry vs. South Cobb/Wheeler, 4:00

1 Kell vs. Pope/Kennesaw Mountain/Lassiter/Allatoona, 7:00

Friday

At Pope

Consolation, 4:00

Championship, 7:00

Class A Private

Region 2A TBA

Region 6A TBA

Region 7A TBA

