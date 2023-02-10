Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Region 2
At Westlake
Monday
4 vs. 5, 7:30
Wednesday
2 vs. 3, 6
1 vs. 4/5, 7:30
Friday
Consolation, 6
Championship, 7:30
Region 3
At Harrison
Tuesday
4 vs. 5, 7:30
Wednesday
2 Hillgrove vs. 3, 5:30
1 McEachern vs. 4, 8:30
Friday
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Region 5
TBD
Class AAAAAA
Region 4
Monday
#7 North Atlanta at #6 Lakeside-DeKalb, 6
Tuesday
At Riverwood
4/5 Dunwoody vs. 4/5 South Cobb, 4
3 Riverwood vs. 6 Lakeside-DeKalb/7 North Atlanta, 8:30
Thursday
At Riverwood
2 Marist vs. 3 Riverwood/6 Lakeside-DeKalb/7 North Atlanta, 5:30
1 St. Pius X vs. 4/5 Dunwoody/South Cobb, 8:30
Friday
At Riverwood
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Region 6
Thursday
At Etowah
Woodstock 63, Allatoona 53
Saturday
At Rome
3 Sequoyah vs. Woodstock, 3:30
4 Rome vs. 5 Creekview , 6:30
Wednesday
At Rome
1 Etowah vs. 4 Rome/5 Creekview, 6
2 River Ridge vs. 3 Sequoyah/7 Woodstock, 7:30
Friday
At Rome
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Region 7
At Roswell
Saturday
2 Pope vs. 7 Roswell, 1:30
3 Alpharetta vs. 6 Lassiter, 4:30
4 Sprayberry vs. 5 Johns Creek, 7:30
Tuesday
1 Blessed Trinity vs. 4 Sprayberry/5 Johns Creek, 5:30
2 Pope/7 Roswell vs. 3 Alpharetta/6 Lassiter, 8:30
Friday
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class AAAAA
Region 6
At Chattahoochee
Tuesday
2 vs 7 Northview, 4:30
3 vs. 6 Cambridge, 6
4 vs. 5, 7:30
Thursday
1 Kell vs. 4/5, 7:00
2/7 vs. 3/6 Cambridge, 8:30
Friday
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class AA
Region 6
Saturday
At KIPP Atlanta
4 South Atlanta vs. 9 BEST Academy, 1
6 Walker vs. 7 Therrell, 2:30
5 KIPP Atlanta vs. 8 Mt. Paran, 4
Monday
At KIPP Atlanta
3 Washington vs. 6 Walker/7 Therrell, 5:30
4 South Atlanta/9 BEST vs. 5 KIPP Atlanta/8 Mt. Paran, 7:00
Wednesday
At Therrell
2 North Cobb Christian vs. 3 Washington/6 Walker/7, 5:30
1 Drew Charter vs. 4 South Atlanta/5 KIPP/8/9, 8:30
Friday
At Therrell
Consolation, 5:30
Championship, 8:30
Class A
Region 6
Saturday
9 Atlanta International at 8 Weber
10 Whitefield Academy at 7 Galloway
Tuesday
8 Weber/9 AIS at 1 Mt. Vernon, 7:30
5 King’s Ridge at 4 St. Francis, 7:30
6 Paideia at 3 Mt. Pisgah, 7:30
7 Galloway/10 Whitefield Academy at 2 Mt. Bethel, 7:30
Thursday
At King’s Ridge
1 Mt. Vernon/8/9 vs. 4 St. Francis/5 King’s Ridge, 5:30
2 Mt. Bethel/7/10 vs. 3 Mt. Pisgah/6 Paideia, 8:30
Saturday
At King’s Ridge
Consolation, 4:30
Championship, 8:30
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
Region 2
At Westlake
Monday
4 vs. 5 East Coweta, 6
Tuesday
2 vs. 3, 6
1 vs. 4/5 East Coweta, 7:30
Thursday
Consolation, 6
Championship, 7:30
Region 3
At Harrison
Tuesday
4 Harrison vs. 5 Marietta, 6
Wednesday
2 Hillgrove vs. 3 McEachern, 4
1 North Paulding vs. 4 Harrison/5 Marietta, 7
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Region 5
TBD
Class AAAAAA
Region 4
Monday
7 South Cobb at 6 Dunwoody, 6
Tuesday
At Riverwood
4 Lakeside-DeKalb vs. 5 North Atlanta, 4
3 St. Pius X vs. 6 Dunwoody/7 South Cobb, 7
Thursday
At Riverwood
2 Riverwood vs. 3 St. Pius X/6 Dunwoody/7 South Cobb, 4
1 Marist vs. 4 Lakeside-DeKalb/5 North Atlanta, 7
Friday
At Riverwood
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Region 6
Thursday
Etowah 66, Allatoona 40
Saturday
At Rome
3 Sequoyah vs. 6 Etowah, 2
4 Rome vs. 5 Creekview, 5
Tuesday
At Rome
1 River Ridge vs. 4 Rome/5 Creekview, 6
2 Woodstock vs. 3 Sequoyah/6 Etowah, 7:30
Friday
At Rome
Consolation, 4
Championship,7
Region 7
At Roswell
Saturday
2 vs. 7 Alpharetta, Noon
3 vs. 6 Roswell, 3
4 Sprayberry vs. 5 Johns Creek, 6
Tuesday
1 vs. 4 Sprayberry/5 Johns Creek, 4
2/7 Alpharetta vs. 3/6 Roswell , 7
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Class AAAAA
Region 6
At Chattahoochee
Monday
2 vs. 7, 4:30
3 vs. 6, 6
4 vs. 5 Chattahoochee, 7:30
Thursday
1 Kell vs. 4/5 Chattahoochee, 4
2/7 vs. 3/6, 5:30
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Class AA
Region 6
At Therrell
Saturday
6 Drew Charter vs. 7 Therrell, 1
5 South Atlanta vs. 8 Coretta Scott King, 2:30
Monday
3 KIPP Atlanta vs. 6 Drew Charter/7 Therrell, 5:30
4 Washington vs. 5 South Atlanta/8 Coretta Scott King, 7
Wednesday
2 North Cobb Christian vs. 3 KIPP Atlanta/6 Drew Charter/7 Therrell, 4
1 Mt. Paran vs. 4 Washington/5 South Atlanta/8 CSK, 7
Friday
Consolation, 4
Championship, 7
Class A
Region 6
TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.