A few years removed from competing in Cobb County's swimming pools, Nuna Bamatraf and Emilie Grand'Pierre competed on a far greater scale Sunday.
The Summer Olympics.
Bamatraf, a Lassiter High School graduate, and Grand'Pierre, a Whitefield Academy alum, competed in the same heat of the 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
The two American-born swimmers were representing their parents' homelands -- Bamatraf with Yemen, Grand'Pierrre with Haiti. They were given the opportunity based on an exception FINA -- swimming's international governing body -- allowed for countries that may not otherwise be able to have an entrant based on performance.
Grand'Pierrre, whose sister, Naomy, was the first swimmer to represent Haiti at the Olympics during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, won the heat with a time of 1 minute, 14.82 seconds. Bamatraf was fifth at 1:27.79.
Neither swimmer was able to record a top-16 time to qualify for the semifinals, but the experience of competing was more of what they were getting out of the voyage.
After their time in Tokyo, the swimmers will turn their focus back to college -- Bamatraf as a rising senior at DePauw University in Indiana, and Grand'Pierre as a rising junior at Bowdoin College in Maine.
Bamatraf and Grand'Pierre are among seven Cobb County products set to compete in Tokyo, in addition to soccer players Emily Sonnett and Jane Campbell, track and field athletes Kendell Williams and Daniel Haugh, and Paralympian goalball player Matt Simpson.
The soccer competition is ongoing, with the U.S. taking a 1-1 group stage record into Tuesday's game with Australia, while the track and field competition begins later in the week. Williams will begin the seven legs of the heptathlon Aug. 1, while Haugh's qualification in the hammer throw will take place Aug. 2.
The Paralympics will begin Aug. 24, two weeks after the conclusion of the Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.