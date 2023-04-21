Baseball
Round 1
Class AAAAAAA
Friday DH, What if Sat.
Campbell at Lowndes
Saturday DH, What if Mon.
Marietta at Grayson
South Forsyth at Walton (at Marietta)
Archer at Hillgrove
Lambert at Kennesaw Mountain
McEachern at Parkview
North Cobb at Denmark
Class AAAAAA
East Paulding at Allatoona
Lassiter at Lanier
Apalachee at Pope
Class AAAAA
Monday DH, What if Tue.
Kell vs. TBA
Class AA
ELCA at Mount Paran Christian
Walker at Landmark Christian
Callaway at North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
Thursday DH, What if Fri.
Jasper County at Whitefield Academy
Soccer
Girls
Round 3
Monday
Harrison at Walton
Campbell at Mill Creek
North Atlanta at Pope
Lassiter at Woodward Academy
Toombs County at Mount Paran Christian
Boys
Tuesday
Parkview at Walton
Campbell at Collins Hill
St. Pius X at Lassiter
Whitefield Academy at Claxton
Tennis
Round 2 Matches must be completed by April 26
Lowndes at Hillgrove
Duluth at Walton
Colquitt County at Marietta
Lassiter at Creekview
Model at Walker
Mount Paran Christian at Rockmart
Round 2 Matches by April 26
North Paulding at Campbell
Richmond Hill at Harrison
Pope at Allatoona
Walker at Fellowship Christian
North Cobb Christian at Model
Whitefield Academy at Tallulah Falls
Lacrosse
Matches completed by April 26
Duluth at Marietta
North Gwinnett at McEachern
North Cobb at Parkview
Class 5A-6A
TBD at Lassiter
TBD at Kell
Pope at TBD
Class 1A-4A
Oconee County at Walker
Collins Hill at North Cobb
Marietta at Norcross
McEachern at North Gwinnett
Dunwoody at Allatoona
St. Pius X at Pope
Lassiter at North Atlanta
Class A-4A
TBD at Walker
