Baseball

Round 2

Wednesday Game 3

Class AAAAAAA

Etowah at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Richmond Hill

South Effingham at Allatoona

Round 2

Wednesday-Thursday

Class A Private

Tattnall Square at Mount Paran Christian

Athens Academy at Whitefield Academy

North Cobb Christian at First Presbyterian

Quarterfinals

Monday-Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

North Gwinnett at Etowah/Walton winner

Class AAAAAA

Pope vs. Carrollton/Evans winner

Alexander at Allatoona/South Effingham winner

Lassiter/Richmond Hill winner vs. Lakeside-Evans/South Paulding winner

Class A Private

Tuesday-Wednesday

Tattnall Square/Mount Paran Christian winner vs. Mount Pisgah/St. Anne-Pacelli winner

Athens Academy/Whitefield Academy winner vs. Calvary Day/Wesleyan winner

North Cobb Christian/First Presbyterian winner vs. ELCA/Prince Avenue Christian winner

Boys Lacrosse

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Class 6A-7A

Johns Creek at Walton

Girls Lacrosse

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Class 6A-7A

Creekview at Hillgrove

TBD

Chattahoochee at Walton

Lassiter at Johns Creek

Boys Soccer

Friday

Class AAAAAAA (at McEachern)

State Championship

Harrison vs. Pebblebrook

Class AAAAAA (at Mercer)

State Championship

Dalton vs. Lassiter

Girls Soccer

Friday

State Championship

Class AAAAAA (at Mercer)

Cambridge vs. Lassiter

Boys Tennis

Semifinals

By Monday

Class AAAAAAA

North Gwinnett at Walton

Class A Private

Mount Paran Christian at Wesleyan

Girls Tennis

Semifinals

By Monday

Class AAAAAAA

North Gwinnett at Walton

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at North Atlanta

