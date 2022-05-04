Baseball
Round 2
Wednesday Game 3
Class AAAAAAA
Etowah at Walton
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter at Richmond Hill
South Effingham at Allatoona
Wednesday-Thursday
Class A Private
Tattnall Square at Mount Paran Christian
Athens Academy at Whitefield Academy
North Cobb Christian at First Presbyterian
Quarterfinals
Monday-Tuesday
North Gwinnett at Etowah/Walton winner
Pope vs. Carrollton/Evans winner
Alexander at Allatoona/South Effingham winner
Lassiter/Richmond Hill winner vs. Lakeside-Evans/South Paulding winner
Tuesday-Wednesday
Tattnall Square/Mount Paran Christian winner vs. Mount Pisgah/St. Anne-Pacelli winner
Athens Academy/Whitefield Academy winner vs. Calvary Day/Wesleyan winner
North Cobb Christian/First Presbyterian winner vs. ELCA/Prince Avenue Christian winner
Boys Lacrosse
Thursday
Class 6A-7A
Johns Creek at Walton
Girls Lacrosse
Creekview at Hillgrove
TBD
Chattahoochee at Walton
Lassiter at Johns Creek
Boys Soccer
Friday
Class AAAAAAA (at McEachern)
State Championship
Harrison vs. Pebblebrook
Class AAAAAA (at Mercer)
Dalton vs. Lassiter
Girls Soccer
Cambridge vs. Lassiter
Boys Tennis
Semifinals
By Monday
North Gwinnett at Walton
Mount Paran Christian at Wesleyan
Girls Tennis
Lassiter at North Atlanta
