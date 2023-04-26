Baseball
Round 1
Class A Division I
Thursday DH, What if Fri.
Jasper County at Whitefield Academy
Round 2
Class AAAAAAA
Friday DH, What if Sat.
Walton at Buford
Carrollton at Hillgrove
Mill Creek at Kennesaw Mountain
Class AAAAAA
Saturday DH, What if Mon.
Allatoona at Blessed Trinity
Lassiter at River Ridge
Pope at Woodstock
Class AA
Mount Paran Christian at Model
Walker at Fellowship Christian
Providence Christian at North Cobb Christian
Soccer
Girls
Round 4
Thursday
Denmark at Campbell
Walton at Forsyth Central
Roswell at Pope
Lassiter at Marist
Athens Academy at Mount Paran Christian
Boys
Friday
Archer at Walton
Johns Creek at Lassiter
Whitefield Academy at Atlanta International
Tennis
Round 3 Matches must be completed by May 2
Hillgrove vs Walton
South Forsyth at Marietta
Lassiter at Lakeside-Evans
Mount Paran Christian at Jeff Davis
Round 3 Matches by May 2
Milton at Campbell
Harrison vs Peachtree Ridge/South Forsyth winner
Pope at Marist
Jeff Davis at Mount Paran Christian
Whitefield Academy at Bleckley County
Lacrosse
Matches completed by April 26
North Gwinnett at McEachern
Campbell at Collins Hill
North Cobb at Parkview
Class 5A-6A
Lakeside-DeKalb at Lassiter
Matches completed by April 29
South Forsyth at Walton
Marietta at Brookwood
Cherokee at Harrison
Mill Creek at Hillgrove
Kell at Alpharetta
Pope at Creekview
Class A-4A
Walker at Pace Academy
McEachern at North Gwinnett
Lassiter at North Atlanta
Oconee at Walker
Round 2 matches completed by April 29
North Cobb at Mountain View
Marietta at North Paulding
Woodstock at Allatoona
Pope at Alpharetta
Pace Academy at Mount Paran Christian
Whitefield Academy at King’s Ridge
