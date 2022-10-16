SOFTBALL
Sub-region tournaments
Oct. 18-21
Class AAAAAAA
Thursday
At North Gwinnett
North Cobb vs. Denmark
At Colquitt County
Hillgrove vs. Grayson
Pebblebrook at Colquitt County
At East Coweta
Harrison vs. Brookwood
At Kennesaw Mountain
West Forsyth at Kennesaw Mountain
At Parkview
Campbell vs Lowndes
McEachern at Parkview
At South Forsyth
Walton at South Forsyth
Class AAAAAA
Tuesday
At Pope
Allatoona vs. Newnan
Jackson County at Pope
At Apalachee
Sprayberry at Apalachee
At Creekview
Lassiter vs. Habersham Central
Class AAAAA
At Cartersville
Kell vs. Lithia Springs
Class AA
At Rockmart
North Cobb Christian vs. Landmark Christian
At Union County
Walker vs. Callaway
At Mount Paran Christian
Columbia at Mount Paran Christian
Class A
At Elbert County
Whitefield Academy vs. Social Circle
VOLLEYBALL
North Cobb at West Forsyth
Harrison at Archer
Campbell at Richmond Hill
Parkview at Marietta
Grayson at Hillgrove
Forsyth Central at Walton
Kennesaw Mountain at Lambert
Wednesday
Gainesville at Pope
Allatoona at Paulding County
Lassiter at North Forsyth
Kell at Midtown
Towers at North Cobb Christian
Walker at South Atlanta
Drew Charter at Mount Paran Christian
Social Circle at Mount Bethel Christian
