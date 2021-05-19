Class AAAAAAA
Spring Hill Country Club, Tifton
Top four scores per team count - bold
Teams
5. Walton 648
Matthew Giesler 80-78
T.J. Brown 80-82
Scott Crow 82-90
Jeff Casey 83-80
Cole Michalek 84-92
Zach Vaniman 87-83
10. Harrison 661
Matthew Render 73-81
Walker Manuel 85-91
Will Perkins 85-82
Connor Murphy 86-91
John Huffman 86-78
Tillman Rooker 87-97
12. Marietta 690
Grant Phillips 77-77
Tucker Williams 86-93
William Smart 86-90
Matt Castaldo 95-88
Clay Doyle 97-96
Nathan Montague 97-91
Individual
6. Cooper Tendick, North Cobb 73-77
T11. Grant Phillips, Marietta 77-77
T11. Matthew Render, Harrison 81-73
17. Matthew Giesler, Walton 78-80
T23. T.J. Brown, Walton 82-80
Class AAAAAA
Sunset Hills Country Club, Carrollton
Top four scores per team count - bold
12. Allatoona 656
Jaden Saunders 79-86
Jackson Morrell 80-85
Caleb Chastain 82-84
Jackson Stone 82-78
Danny Sheheen 88-88
Tiernan Cross 100-106
Class A Private
Heritage Golf Links, Tucker
Top four scores per team count - bold
8. Mount Paran 630
Ethan Smith 73-75
Tucker Thompson 75-83
Dawson Smith 79-87
Conner Bohn 87-91
Zach Peterson 87-74
Heath Garrett 92-84
Individual
T10. Ethan Smith, Mount Paran Christian 75-73
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.