Cobb County basketball state semifinal schedule
All games to be played Friday or Saturday
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Pebblebrook at Milton
McEachern at Berkmar
Class AAAAAA
Wheeler at Centennial
Kell at Lee County
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern at Marietta, Fri., 7 p.m.
