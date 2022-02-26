State quarterfinals to be played Tuesday or Wednesday

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Milton at Pebblebrook

Class AAAAAA

Wheeler at Grovetown

Kell at Sequoyah

Class A Private

North Cobb Christian at Heritage, Newnan

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Cherokee at Campbell

Grayson at Harrison

Pebblebrook at Archer

Class AAAAAA

Rome at Kell

Class A Private

Mount Paran Christian at Trinity Christian

