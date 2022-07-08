Four Cobb County athletes have been nominated for the Georgia High School Girls Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year.
Hillgrove’s Lacey Carder and Lauren Render, Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn, and Pope’s Katie Ward showed their athleticism in multiple sports and have the chance to be recognized for their talents.
In all, 21 athletes from around the state were nominated and fans and supporters of the players can vote online at Scorebook Live. Voting will conclude on Tuesday.
Carder was the starting quarterback for Hillgrove’s Class AAAAAAA state championship flag football team and also played forward/midfielder in soccer and shooting guard in basketball.
Render had 65 receptions for 750 yards and 20 touchdowns. The receiver added 316 yards and two scores on 38 carries on the ground. She was named all-state in lacrosse and all region as a member of the basketball team.
Dunn earned 2022 Ms. Georgia Basketball honors. The 5-foot-11 athlete led the Lady Eagles to the Class A Private state title last march and will continue playing at Georgia Tech. Last fall, Dunn also led the Mount Paran volleyball team to a state title. She led the team in kills (342), hitting percentage (.388) and total blocks (107) achieving Region 7A Player of the Year and first-team All-State honors.
Ward, a skilled softball and basketball player, made the ballot as well. The North Georgia signee was named Class AAAAAA first-team All-State as an infielder. The Lady Greyhounds finished third in the state tournament with Ward hitting .454 with 12 home runs and 53 runs batted in. She also earned second-team All-Region 6AAAAAA for basketball.
