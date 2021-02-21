State Playoff Schedule
All games to be played Tuesday or Wednesday
Check back to see updated days and times
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Newnan at Walton, Tue., 7 p.m.
Marietta at McEachern, Tue., 7:30 p.m.
North Cobb at Pebblebrook
Class AAAAAA
Sequoyah at Wheeler, Tue., 7 p.m.
River Ridge at Kell
South Cobb at Centennial
Pope at Chattahoochee
Class A-Private
Walker at St. Francis
Whitefield at Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian at Mount Pisgah
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
Hillgrove at McEachern, Tue., 6 p.m.
Pebblebrook at Marietta
Harrison at Campbell
Class AAAAAA
Creekview at Kell
Cambridge at Sprayberry
Pope at Sequoyah
Kennesaw Mountain at River Ridge
Class A-Private
Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian
North Cobb Christian at St. Francis
