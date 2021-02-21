Henderson
Scoot Henderson and the Kell Longhorns will open the Class AAAAAA state playoffs this week when they host Creekview.

 File

State Playoff Schedule

All games to be played Tuesday or Wednesday

Check back to see updated days and times

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Newnan at Walton, Tue., 7 p.m.

Marietta at McEachern, Tue., 7:30 p.m.

North Cobb at Pebblebrook

Class AAAAAA

Sequoyah at Wheeler, Tue., 7 p.m.

River Ridge at Kell

South Cobb at Centennial

Pope at Chattahoochee

Class A-Private

Walker at St. Francis

Whitefield at Savannah Christian

North Cobb Christian at Mount Pisgah

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Hillgrove at McEachern, Tue., 6 p.m.

Pebblebrook at Marietta

Harrison at Campbell

Class AAAAAA

Creekview at Kell

Cambridge at Sprayberry

Pope at Sequoyah

Kennesaw Mountain at River Ridge

Class A-Private

Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian

North Cobb Christian at St. Francis

