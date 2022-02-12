David Panone can call himself a three-time state champion.
The Lassiter senior completed the feat Friday night when he defeated Lee County's Drake McMinn by a 9-6 decision. Panone completed his season 49-4 and in the process put himself atop of a distinguished list of Trojan wrestlers.
Until this season, Lassiter did not have a three-time state champion from its program. Panone surged ahead of a four other Trojan two-time state champions — Chris Williams (1986-87), Brian McNitt (2002-03), Cody Runnels (2003-04) and former teammate R.J. Weston (2019, 2021).
While Panone completed his high school career on top, another Cobb County legend ended his career with one more state champion himself.
Pope coach Jim Haskin brought his 27-year coaching career to a close with this weekend's Class AAAAAA traditional state championship meet in Macon. After winning seven team state championships during his tenure, Joey Robinson became the final individual state champion Haskin would coach.
Wrestling at 160 pounds, Robinson earned his second state championship when he defeated Creekview's Cade Sousa by an 8-7 decision. The senior finished his season 49-1.
Joining Panone and Robinson on top of the podium was Wheeler's Zyan Hall.
Wrestling at 170 pounds, it was a case of redemption for the Wildcats' senior. Hall was runner-up in the same weight class a year ago at the state meet. This year, he left no doubt.
Hall completed a 32-0 season with a 9-3 decision over Buford's Zyan Conor McCloskey to claim his first state title.
Three other county wrestlers earned third place finishes on Friday including a pair of Greyhounds.
Pope's Aidan Karpinski (132) and Cherihk Koita (285) worked their way through the consolation brackets to the final match. Karpinski pinned Buford's Tyler Henly for the honor while Koita defeated Valdota's Aaron Inman 3-2 by ultimate tie breaker.
Sprayberry's Josh Sanders (126) also earned a third-place finish with a 17-4 major decision over South Effingham's Anton Blanchard.
Osborne's Cole Nicholson (220) claimed one of the county's four sixth-place finishes, and the other three went to Lassiter wrestlers Riley McElligott (106), Carter Brickley (113) and Anthony Fiorenza (170).
The trio helped the Trojans to an eighth-place team finish (64.5) in Class AAAAAA, one point ahead of Pope in ninth. Wheeler finished 18th, Sprayberry 21st, Osborne 28th, Allatoona 31st and Kell finished in a tie for 33rd.
The Class A, Class AAAAAAA and the girls state tournament finals will all be held on Saturday.
