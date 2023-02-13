2023 State Championship Qualfiers BOYS Class AA Mount Paran Christian 150 Ryder Schallenbrand, 6th 165 Jack Farrell, 6th Walker 175 Chris Soluri, 5th 190 Gabriel Herlong, 5th 285 Anthony Spradling, 3rd Class AAAAA Kell 150 Zakary Amstutz, 5th 190 Turner Dampier, 5th Class AAAAAA Allatoona 113 Luke Bullard, 4th 120 Sam Ware, 5th Lassiter 106 Isaac Hoshide, 3rd 113 Riley McElligott, 1st 120 Carter Brickley, 2nd 144 Samuel Gadsden, 2nd 150 Jacobee Connell, 5th Pope 138 Jackson Guy, 4th 144 Paul Childs, 6th 150 Aidan Karpinski, 1st 157 Mark Mandt, 2nd Sprayberry 132 Josh Sanders, 2nd Class AAAAAAA Campbell 190 Elijah McCain, 5th Harrison 120 Carlos Santana, 6th 132 Gavin Glenn, 6th 157 Spencer Amaral, 5th 165 Henslee Lockridge, 5th 175 Landon Jones, 3rd 190 Patrick Ford, 3rd Hillgrove 126 Bray Gibson, 3rd 165 Reece Coppage, 6th 190 Connor Cooper, 1st 215 Zion Rutledge, 1st 285 Cooper Pedro, 5th Kennesaw Mountain 106 Luke Berthelot, 5th Marietta 150 Malachi Sanders, 4th 175 Russell Bey, 6th 190 Alex Glymph, 4th North Cobb 113 Zach Afalla, 6th 157 Gavin Tica, 4th 175 James Roe, 3rd 190 Michael Heyliger, 3rd 215 Ethan Jones, 2nd Osborne 215 Henry Benjamin, 3rd Walton 138 Jax Mitchell, 6th 150 Emil Necula, 1st 157 Jake Rheame, 3rd 190 Hudson Jones, 6th Wheeler 215 Julian Stevenson, 1st 285 Renardo Lewis, 5th GIRLS Allatoona 115 Brooke French, 3rd Campbell 170 Alexandrea Delarosa, 5th 190 Fatima Darbo, 5th Kell 140 Caroline Buffington, 1st Kennesaw Mountain 170 Genevieve An, 3rd Lassiter 135 May Prado, 1st McEachern 100 Kaitlin Coleman, 4th North Cobb 120 Isabelle Welsh, 5th Osborne 100 Rebekah Jean-Baptiste, 3rd South Cobb 130 Trinity McDaniel, 4th 170 Kristin Briggs, 2nd Sprayberry 135 Valeria Herrera, 6th Wheeler 100 Manoela Almeida, 5th 105 May Shanahan, 2nd 125 Zykeria Kendrick, 3rd
Three Cobb County wrestlers will have a chance to defend their state championships this week after earning berths from their respective sectional qualifiers over the weekend.
Hillgrove’s Zion Rutledge won the Class AAAAAAA sectional championship at 215 pounds, while Lassiter’s May Prado won and Kennesaw Mountain’s Genevieve An finished third in their respective girls sectionals. Prado claimed a Class AAAAAA sectional title at 135 pounds and An finished third at 170 pounds in her Class AAAAAAA event.
In all, 47 boys and 15 girls, including eight sectional champions, qualified to wrestle for titles at the Georgia High School State Wrestling Championships at the Macon Coliseum from Thursday through Saturday. Any wrestler who finished sixth or better in their sectional earned a spot at state.
Other sectional champions included Hillgrove’s Connor Cooper at 190 pounds, Walton’s Emil Necula (150) and Wheeler’s Julian Stevenson (215) in Class AAAAAAA, Lassiter’s Riley McElligott (113) and Pope’s Aidan Karpinski (150) in Class AAAAAA and Kell’s Caroline Buffington (140) in the Class AAAAA girls sectional.
Cooper, Necula, Stevenson, McElligott and Karpinski are all making a return trip to the state meet, while Buffington will be making her first trip.
Harrison will send the most wrestlers to the boys state meet with six. Landon Jones (175) and Patrick Ford (190) earned third place finishes, Spencer Amaral (157) and Henslee Lockridge (165) claimed fifth and Carlos Santana (120) and Gavin Glenn (132) came in sixth.
Hillgrove will send five. In addition to Rutledge and Cooper, Bray Gibson (126) finished third, Cooper Pedro (285) was fifth and Reece Coppage (165) was sixth.
North Cobb will also send five. Ethan Jones (215) finished second, James Roe (175) and Michael Heyliger (190) came in third, Gavin Tica (157) was fourth and Zach Afala (113) was sixth.
In addition to Necula, Walton will send three others including Jake Rheame (157), who finished third, and Jax Mitchell (138) and Hudson Jones (190) who earned sixth place finishes.
In Class AAAAAA, Lassiter and Pope led the way.
In addition to McElligott and Prado, the Trojans will be sending Carter Brickley (120) and Samuel Gadsden (144), who earned runner-up finishes, Isaac Hoshide (106) who finished third, and Jacobee Connell (150) who was fifth.
Mark Mandt (157) finished second, Jackson Guy (138) was fourth and Paul Childs (144) was sixth. They will join Karpinski in Macon for Pope.
Wheeler qualified the most for the girls championship sending three wrestlers. May Shanahan (105) earned a runner-up finish, Zykeria Kendrick (125) was third and Manoela Almeida (105) claimed fifth.
