Despite working together for just two years, Kell girls lacrosse coaches Aubree Mancuso and Mary Stier have developed a strong coaching chemistry that has produced results on the field.
This year, Mancuso and Stier led the Lady Longhorns to an 8-0 record in Area 4-6A/7A, en route to a 13-8 record, an area championship and a first-round playoff victory over Centennial -- all in Kell’s first season in Class 6A/7A.
The coaches bring different experiences and styles to the game, but their differences have proven to be complementary, and for their efforts during the 2021 season, the duo were selected as the 2021 Cobb County Girls Lacrosse Coaches of the Year by their local counterparts.
Mancuso played lacrosse in high school and was a four-year player at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where she was a team captain as a senior. Though Stier has been around the game for a while, she never played, as her high school did not offer girl’s lacrosse.
“I’m from New York, and so that was very big up there back in the 1980s and '90s. I've kind of always followed it,” Stier said. “I started at Wheeler and I was the boys JV lacrosse coach, and then, when I was hired at Kell, they asked me to be the girls head coach.”
Though Stier has no playing experience, she brings leadership skills, communication and an ever-growing knowledge of the game to the table.
“Anybody can learn the sport and be there for the girls because coaching is not all Xs and Os," Mancuso said. "A lot of it is team management, making sure we have everything together so we look like a united front for the girls, and lots of communication is always important."
Todd Utt, Stier’s predecessor, knew little about lacrosse before he began coaching at Kell, according to Mancuso. However, his on-the-job learning alongside Mancuso led to Utt earning the Coach of the Year honors in 2012 after the Lady Longhorns won their a playoff game for the first time and finished the season as the highest scoring team in the state.
Now a Coach of the Year in her own right, Mancuso still offers an abundance of technical knowledge of the game to her players and fellow coach. She said she can get intense on the field depending on the situation, while Stier is always even-keeled.
“She does more of the detailed parts of it, the more intricate parts, but as far as our coaching styles together, I think we balance each other out very well,” Stier said.
Stier and Mancuso have shown they will play against anyone, including adding 14-time state champion Milton to fill the final spot in Kell’s schedule this season.
“They are a phenomenal team. No one, apparently, can touch them,” Stier said. “We just approached it as, ‘Let them show us where our true weaknesses are and give it our best shot.’”
Kell is losing three seniors to graduation, including Cobb County Player of the Year Erin King, and there are no rising seniors currently on the roster. However, having an overall older and more experienced team than this past season should make the Lady Longhorns a threat to any team they face in 2022.
“We have a very young team. They play very well together,” Stier said. “We look forward to next year and the year after. I think we're going to have a strong couple of years coming up."
