Cobb County and Marietta City schools announced Wednesday they were closing schools until further notice due to coronavirus concerns, which brought all spring sports activities to a stop.
Thursday was the final day that games and matches were played before the suspension.
The school buildings will shut down for at least two weeks, and the situation will be reevaluated near the end of the month.
School will continue with online classes and assignments, but teams can not meet for any kind of formal practice, either on or off school grounds.
That gives coaches and athletes at least 14 days to wonder what the fate of their seasons will be.
While the hiatus may be temporary, coaches are also preparing for the delay to be extended, depending on how quickly the pandemic can be contained. They are also not ruling out the worst case scenario of the spring season being canceled altogether.
“They are in a full state of shock right now,” Hillgrove girls lacrosse coach Keon Humphries said of his players. “The biggest question I keep getting is, ‘Is the season cancelled?’ All I can do is chuckle and say, ‘I don’t know.’ It depends on what happens in the next few weeks.”
With coaches unable to be involved with their respective sports, Marietta track and field coach Nick Houstoulakis said his team captains are organizing workout plans to conduct in their own time in order to stay fresh for when the season resumes.
“You can’t tell your kids to do this and do that, but as long as people are allowed outside and not putting themselves at risk, you need to be physically active and go to the park,” Houstoulakis said. “If the measures they are taking are going to save lives and do away with this threat, we have to follow the rules and hope we are doing the right thing.”
Kennesaw Mountain baseball coach George Hansen said everyone is in the same boat and said that the coaching staff came up with a plan for each player in hopes that his team will use the ensuing weeks to get faster and stronger.
The down time will also allow the injured players to heal and rehab.
“What we don’t want is them sitting on the couch eating Fritos and Cheetos for three weeks,” Hansen said.
Walton baseball coach Shane Amos said it would not take much motivation for his players to conduct workouts on their own, knowing they do that anyway.
The advantage Cobb County baseball players have are access to facilities that includes the East Cobb Baseball Complex, the Avion Sports Complex in Marietta, the Acworth Sports Complex and Adams Park Sports Facilities.
“We don’t know if it is going to be 14 days or three weeks,” Amos said. “We just have to see what goes on and what the state of Georgia wants to do with it.”
The one team that hates seeing its season postponed is Hillgrove boys soccer. The Hawks were undefeated with a 6-0-2 record. A few of the players were on track to set records and they were close to securing their third straight Region 3AAAAAAA title.
While coach Heath Merrill can overlook the statistics, he just hopes that the 2020 season can continue in some form, especially for his senior class. He is confident that the Hawks can make another deep playoff run after making the elite eight the last two seasons.
“I think the right thing was done in terms of the county cancelling (the season) and hope that it is just these two weeks,” Merrill said. “I will come up with a fitness plan that I will send out to (the players). I can’t really enforce it, but they are driven enough that a lot of them will do it.”
For spring sports such as golf and tennis, it is easier for the athletes to have access to their local courts and their local course, as well as practice partners to improve their game.
Serious golfers and tennis players often have their own private coaches and year-round drills. They will only be deprived of tournament play.
“They can get on the golf course, and it’s one of the better places to be,” Mount Paran Christian boys golf coach Scott Varner said of his team, which opened the year by winning the Cobb County Championship last week. “They have their daily routine, but they aren’t ones to just go out there and just beat balls. They will work on the putting green and work on their short game.”
The coronavirus suspending athletic activities also affects football players, who are conducting off-season workouts. Marietta coach Richard Morgan said that he sent his players home with exercises with hopes that they work out on their own a couple of days a week.
“We told our guys to do everything they can to stay healthy,” Morgan said. “The most important thing is to take care of themselves and their families.”
Marietta Daily Journal sports editor John Bednarowski contributed to this story.
