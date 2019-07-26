The City of Marietta announced the City Club, Marietta has begun the greens conversion project.
The golf course will remain open during the process.
Over the next few months, the greens will be changed from bentgrass to TifEagle Bermuda. With TifEagle being a warm season grass, it will significantly improve the playing conditions year-round.
On May 28, construction began on the new surfaces, at that time all play was moved to temporary greens that were created in advance. Once the new greens have been installed, the grow-in time will be approximately 6-8 weeks depending on weather, thus the full-length course will re-open with new greens in August. During this time, the City Club, Marietta will have a reduced pricing structure and limited operating hours. The practice facility will remain open during this time with only minor disturbances.
