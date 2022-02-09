KENNESAW – An early second-half lead pushed Christian Heritage to a 74-57 victory against North Cobb Christian in Region 7A play Tuesday.
Leading 33-30 at the half, Christian Heritage started the third quarter with a layup from Jax Abernathy, who had a team-high 22 points, and a jumper from Christian Thomas, who finished with 10, to highlight an 11-4 run, giving the Lions (18-5, 7-2) a double-digit lead at 46-36.
It was an advantage Christian Heritage held the rest of the game.
“I felt like we played very selfishly at times,” North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta said. “They (Christian Heritage) went on some runs, and we tried to do it ourselves. Each player wanted to do it themselves instead of playing as a team. That was the thing that I was most disappointed in.”
With the victory, the Lions secured the No. 1 seed heading into next week’s region tournament. The loss dropped the Eagles (14-7, 6-3) into third place, ½ game behind Darlington. However, with a victory over Mount Paran Christian on Friday, North Cobb Christian can claim the No. 2 seed based on sweeping the two games with the Tigers.
“I thought we played really hard and executed the game plan,” Christian Heritage coach Tyler Watkins said. “Christian Thomas, one of our seniors, gave us huge minutes since this was his first game starting all year. He came in and did a really good job on (Albert Wilson), who is just a beast on the court.”
Early in the fourth quarter, a pair of field goals from Zundra Jackson put Christian Heritage up 57-47. Jackson scored 10 of his 14 points during the fourth quarter.
A jumper from Cash Hare continued the momentum as the Lions went on a 14-9 run to close the game.
North Cobb Christian came out strong using 3-pointers from Wilson, who led the team with 22 points and 14 rebounds, and CJ Wallace, and a layup from Josh Dixon to go on an 8-0 run and close the first quarter with a 16-11 lead. Wallace finished with 11 points.
Dixon, a freshman, scored 18.
“Josh Dixon is the real deal,” Matta said. “He is our leading scorer on the team this year and his future in basketball is super bright.”
(0) comments
