Walton swimmer Nell Chetrit was inspired to swim in honor of Grace Bunke, a Cobb County teen and rising star in the Paralympic swim community who died from cancer in 2018.
On Sept. 24, an open-water swimming event at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville will help raise funds for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Chetrit, a rising junior, will be there swimming in Bunke’s honor.
Chetrit will have the opportunity to swim with a number of former Olympic swimmers from different generations including five-time gold medalist Missy Franklin, Georgia men's coach Neil Versfeld, Katie Hoff, Shannon Vreeland, Daniel Watters, Peter Wright and Bobby Hackett.
Swim Across America is a nonprofit organization that raises and awards money for cancer research, clinical trials and patient programs through swimming-related events. It hosts events in different communities to raise funding and awareness, with the one at Lake Lanier being the very next one on the calendar.
Chetrit has been involved with SAA's Atlanta chapter since she was in the eighth grade, and she now is in an ambassador position within the organization.
Hundreds of teens apply each year to be a Swim Across America Junior Advisory Board member, but only 15 are selected. As a Junior Advisory Board member, Chetrit is not only an ambassador, but she has dedicated herself to raising funds to fight cancer.
Chetrit was encouraged to apply for, and accepted the position.
“The amount of new people that I have met from across America, and I get to see their perspective on everything.” Chetrit said. “I've met survivors, and I've met people who have lost people. And it's just been so inspiring to have everyone in just one area, being able to make an impact in fundraising for a big cause.”
