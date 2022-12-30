MARIETTA – Cameron Pope’s jumper at the buzzer capped off a strong fourth-quarter comeback for Cherokee as it defeated Walton 54-52 in the semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic on Thursday.
Walton (7-4) will play host and east Cobb rival Pope in the third-place game Friday at 4:15 p.m., while Cherokee (10-2) advances to play South Forsyth for the championship at 6 p.m.
The Raiders appeared to be in control at the end of the third quarter, but the Warriors outscored them 17-9 in the final period – with Pope’s game-winning shot as time ran out completing the comeback.
“We played pretty well for about three quarters and then the fourth quarter, they took it to us,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “They deserved to win. We didn’t play the way we needed to play at the end and credit to them.”
Pope scored 23 of Cherokee’s 54 points, while Mason Bennett contributed 14 points for the Warriors.
Luke Flynn and Harrison Morris scored 13 points each and Caesar Burrows added 10 points to lead Walton.
The Raiders led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter – leading 35-21 with 6:06 remaining – and held on to a 43-37 advantage at the end of the period.
However, Cherokee started the fourth quarter with a 11-1 run to take a 48-44 lead with 2:39 left in the game. The Warriors led 52-49, when Walton’s J.P. Wells hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds to go in the game to even the score at 52-all.
It was Cherokee that had the last word, however, as Pope launched a jumper from the corner that swished through the nets as time expired.
The first quarter was an evenly-fought battle and ended with a 13-all tie.
The second quarter belonged to Walton as the Raiders outscored Cherokee 17-8 to take a 30-21 halftime lead.
With the score tied at 19-19, Flynn was fouled on a 3-pointer and made his free throw to complete a four-point play to launch an 11-2 run for the Raiders to finish the first half with a 30-21 advantage.
Walton continued its momentum in the beginning of the second half as a layup by Morris and a 3-pointer by Flynn gave the Raiders their biggest lead of the game – 35-21 with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Cherokee went on a 9-0 run that was capped off by Braylin Giddens’ 3-pointer with 3:56 to go in the third quarter to cut Walton’s lead to 35-30, but the Raiders held on for a 43-37 advantage at the end of the period.
