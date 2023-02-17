MARIETTA – Defense was the name of the game Thursday night as Cherokee knocked off Walton 49-30 in the Region 5AAAAAAA semifinals at Wheeler High School.
Both teams played smothering defense, with the Raiders locking down the interior and the Warriors forcing misses along the perimeter. It was Walton’s lowest-scoring game this season, and it only scored 12 points in the second half as the shots were just not falling.
With the win, Cherokee will meet Wheeler in the Region 5AAAAAAA championship game on Friday. The Warriors have fallen to the Wildcats, who defeated Osborne 91-61 to reach the finals, twice already this year, but Warriors coach Joe Veihman is confident going into the third matchup.
“We feel good,” he said. “We’ve played Wheeler tough two times, and we were not healthy. We did not have Mason Bennett either time we played them. Having him back as another guy who can push the pace and defend gives us a great chance. These guys are really confident.”
Cherokee led 14-12 after one quarter of play. Dastin Hart was active early, with six points in the first eight minutes, and Braylin Giddens matched that total.
Walton clogged lanes to the hoop and forced the Warriors to settle for outside shots, but Hart and Cameron Pope both found space inside to start the second quarter on a 9-2 run. Cherokee went into halftime up 31-18 following a thunderous put-back dunk from Hart.
“That was huge,” Veihman said. “We talked to Dastin about making sure he was running the rim and spreading the floor. His willingness to crash on that particular play really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Luke Flynn did everything he could in the second half to keep Walton in the game, but missed shots continued to plague the Raiders. Flynn led a 7-4 run in the third quarter, which cut the Cherokee lead to eight points, but that was the closest it would get the rest of the way.
“An emphasis for us all week was playing with pace, and it really came down to our willingness to guard,” Veihman said. “We challenge them all week to be better on the defensive end. This is the fourth time we played them, so we knew what they wanted to do.”
There were only five 3-pointers made between the two teams, as perimeter defense was a substantial factor.
Flynn finished as the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. Caesar Burrows and Dubem Igwilo had four points each.
Hart was Cherokee’s top scorer with 12 points, followed by Pope, Braylin Giddens and Lawrence Sanford with 11 points apiece. Giddens had two of the Warriors’ three 3-pointers in the game, while Sanford came alive in the second half, where he scored eight of his 11 points.
All three of the previous meetings between these two teams were decided by seven points or less, with the Warriors winning twice and the Raiders taking the most recent meeting.
