CANTON — Cherokee's volleyball team swept Harrison on Saturday to reach the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Despite 10 lead changes throughout the contest, Cherokee (33-7) withstood multiple mid-set runs by Harrison (17-20) to win 25-23, 25-21, 25-19. The Lady Warriors will travel to North Gwinnett (26-13) on Tuesday.
Senior Faith Breitbarth — who doubles as an outside hitter and setter — finished with 11 kills and 13 assists, followed by sophomore Sophie Lyen, who also finished with 11 kills. Sophomore setter Jensyn Wiederhold led Cherokee in assists with 23.
“(Faith and Jensyn) control the offense,” Cherokee coach Jamison Horton said. “They’ve both grown up a lot within the last year. … They’re running the offense and having a lot of fun doing it.”
Cherokee and Harrison were tied at five in the first set before the Lady Warriors went on a 7-0 run to take its first significant lead of the contest. The Lady Hoyas responded by going on an 18-10 run to take a one-point lead following a Cherokee timeout, but they surrendered three straight points from thereafter to drop the opening set.
The Warriors’ momentum from the first set carried into the second by taking a commanding 19-8 lead, but the Lady Hoyas went on a 12-3 run of their own to pull within two. That would be as close as Harrison would get for the rest of the set, as the Lady Warriors grabbed three of the next four points to win the set and go up 2-0.
“The girls have learned how to handle adversity over the last year,” Horton said. “(Having that) helps whenever you get into critical moments like today.”
Cherokee saved perhaps its strongest finish to a set of the afternoon for the third. Down 13-12 midway through the set, the Warriors went on a 9-3 run to take a commanding 21-16 lead.
The Lady Hoyas then began to rely heavily on outside hitter Victoria Iorillo for their offense, but Cherokee’s lead was too much to overcome, taking four of the match’s final six points to complete the sweep. Iorillo led the Lady Hoyas with 11 kills.
“It’s a special moment for the program and the school,” Horton said. “But I’m proud for the girls and the way they came out and played tonight.”
