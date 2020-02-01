ROSWELL -- Cherokee edged out Lassiter to win the Region 4AAAAAAA traditional wrestling tournament Saturday at the Hornets’ Nest.
With 61 points, the Warriors finished ahead of the Trojans (49) to win their second consecutive region traditional title. It also gave Cherokee a sweep of the Region 4AAAAAAA dual and traditional titles in back-to-back years.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Cherokee coach Jerry Kadien said. “Give all the credit to the kids. They’re an amazing group. The expectations were high after we won both duals and traditionals last year, and we came back and did it again. The kids did a great job.”
It was another runner-up finish for Lassiter, which also placed second behind the Warriors in the region duals three weeks earlier.
“We wrestled pretty good (Saturday),” Lassiter coach Matt Brickley said. “We’ve had some injuries, but we had a good tournament.”
Walton (42.5) finished third, followed by Woodstock (35), Roswell (34.5) and Etowah (33).
Cherokee and Lassiter each qualified 11 wrestlers to next week's Class AAAAAAA sectional at South Forsyth. The top four finishers in each weight class moved on.
Etowah advanced 10 to the sectional and Woodstock qualified eight, while Walton and Roswell will send seven each.
Cherokee led the way with six individual champions, including four winning by pin.
Jacob Silka pinned Etowah’s Daniel McEntyre in 1:23 at 106 pounds, while Jake Matheny (170) won by pin over Lassiter’s Anthony Fiorenza in 1:43, Stephen Weatherby (182) pinned Lassiter’s Jack Dyess in 2:32 and Cody Butler (220) won by pin over Etowah’s Jaden Field in 3:25.
Kade Johnson (126) won by decision over Walton’s Evan Sommer 5-0, and Nolan Newby won at 152 after Woodstock’s Bryce Venable retired after injuring his ankle in the second period with a 4-0 lead.
Lassiter got two titles. David Panone (132) beat Roswell’s David Cartier 9-5, and Landon Chambers (145) won by major decision over Etowah’s Joseph Lago 11-2.
Walton also won two individual crowns, with Christian Dittiau (160) pinning Woodstock’s Sebastian Aguilar in 1:14 and Tal Brill (285) beating Cherokee’s T.J. Parks 3-2.
Woodstock and Etowah each had one champion, with Woodstock’s Michael Roe (120) defeating Walton’s Caden Canzano by major decision, and Etowah’s Ethan Jones winning by decision over Woodstock’s Nolan Shina 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker.
Roswell won two weight classes as Joe Sci (113) won by decision over Walton’s Ben Davis 6-0, and Christian Cartier (138) won by decision over Cherokee’s Trevor Hands 5-2.
