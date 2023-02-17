MARIETTA – The Cherokee and Wheeler girls went back and forth throughout the first half of Thursday’s Region 5AAAAAAA semifinal game, but it was the Warriors who put together a balanced second half and finished off the 55-40 victory.
Both teams were hot from 3-point range to begin the game, with Wheeler forward Amanda Ogbonna scoring inside to complement the range. Cherokee finished the first quarter up 16-14 behind a pair of 3-pointers from Elle Kenney.
Wheeler’s defensive intensity kept the Warriors off balance for much of the first half. It forced multiple turnovers on the perimeter and made Cherokee’s ball handlers uncomfortable. The Wildcats took a 28-27 lead into the halftime break with an offensive boost from Malliyah Martin over the final two minutes.
The second half is where things began to turn. The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 28-12 during the third and fourth quarters, and Cherokee’s top offensive threat, Toni Warren, found her rhythm. Warren scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second half, and the Warriors surged out of the locker room.
“We finally rebounded in the second half, and we played a little better defensively,” Cherokee coach Matt Cates said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, and the kids executed what we were trying to do.”
Aside from Warren, Kenney finished with 11 points, with Riley Simmons and Hannah Harris each with seven points. Ogbonna led Wheeler with 16 points and was a force on the interior, while Martin pitched in seven points.
Although Cherokee was in the driver’s seat for much of the second half, Wheeler’s defensive intensity remained, and it continued to make the Warriors fight for every point. An offensive rebound and score from Ogbonna cut Cherokee’s lead to just four points with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
Following that score, however, Simmons found the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer, and Toni Warren converted on a tough layup for a 41-34 lead to end the third quarter.
“That is a credit to Wheeler,” Cates said. “They did a good job defensively, and we had to make some adjustments. That is the name of the game. That was a tough game. It is hard to beat somebody three times. That is a good Wheeler team that somebody in the state is not going to want to see.”
Cherokee won all three meetings this season by an average of 20.1 points.
The Wildcats had won four of their last six games leading up to Thursday night, with two wins each over Kennesaw Mountain and Osborne. They came into the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament in fourth place at 4-6.
Cherokee will play Walton for the region title on Friday, while Wheeler will face North Cobb in the third-place game.
“That is the goal every year, to be in that championship game,” Cates said. “We met a goal to get here; now we just need to move forward and give ourselves an opportunity.”
