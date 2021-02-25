ALPHARETTA – An argument can be made that Pope was the stronger team for three quarters of the game.
The one quarter that Chattahoochee was the better team ended up costing Pope the season.
Chattahoochee had a near-perfect third quarter, making 10-for-11 shots from the field while forcing six turnovers. It changed the momentum and allowed the Cougars to take control of the game and then hold on for a 68-60 victory in Wednesday's first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
“One of our best offenses is our defense,” Chattahoochee coach Chris Short said. “One of our keys to success was having high deflections, being in the passing lanes, putting ball pressure on the guards, We made a tweak here and there, but I think we did those things better (in the third quarter).”
Chattahoochee (23-4) will face Buford in the second round this weekend.
Pope (16-13) led 33-30 at the half. The first four possessions of the third quarter resulted in turnovers, which led to nine unanswered Chattahoochee points. Pope coach Pat Abney was forced to call timeout before the first minute expired and Chattahoochee led 36-33, but the Cougars continued to surge. Preston Rivers, who led with 25 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and AJ White added a layup to put them ahead by eight.
“That was really the difference of the game, the first 4 minutes of the third quarter,” Abney said. “The first four out of the five possessions, we turned it over. I thought we played really well, we just turned the ball over too much.”
Although Pope answered with a 6-0 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Will Kolker and Jonathan Coles, Chattahoochee continued making shots and went into the four quarter with a six-point lead.
Despite the Cougars taking over the third quarter, Pope had its chances to make a run in the fourth.
Trey Kaiser came through with a 3-pointer at the start of the period to cut the lead to 52-49, and Jack Dempsey hit a clutch shot to get within four at 60-56 with just over 2 minutes to play. But the Greyhounds were forced to foul, and Chattahoochee made its last six free throws attempts to get the separation it needed.
Kolker led Pope with 16 points that included three second-half 3-pointers. Cameron Bleshoy ended up with 13 points and Zach Marinko finished with 12.
Pope had early success by beating Chattahoochee on the boards, offensively and defensively, outrebounding Chattahoochee 11-5.
The Greyhounds took a six-point lead midway through the second quarter on a Zach Marinko 3-pointer. Chattahoochee responded with a seven-point run that ended with a Rivers 3-pointer that bounced off the rim before going in. The two teams traded leads before Marinko hit another 3 to put Pope in front by three before the halftime buzzer.
