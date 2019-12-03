Tre Chatman has taken a big jump this season.
The former North Cobb Christian basketball star left home and is playing for the renowned Oak Hill Academy, a secondary school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
Some of the NBA’s best players have come through Oak Hill, including Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse, Rod Strickland and Carmelo Anthony.
Chatman is also following in the footsteps of Josh Smith. The former Whitefield Academy and McEachern High School standout and future Atlanta Hawks star transferred to Oak Hill for his senior year, teaming with Rondo and helping the Warriors to a 38-0 record during the 2003-04 season.
Six games in the 2019-20 season, Chatman is already leaving his mark on the Oak Hill program. Despite being a new year player on the team, the junior has already been named one of three captains.
“It speaks a lot of how much the coach trusts me,” Chatman said. “It means a lot.”
Not only have Chatman’s leadership qualities been made apparent, but he has overcome a few bumps in the road getting there. When he first arrived on the rural campus in the far southwestern corner of Virginia, he said he almost instantly he became homesick.
“About the third day there, I called home and told my parents I wanted to come home,” Chatman said, “but they said no. Now, I’m a lot more comfortable.”
Chatman said he is a little surprised about how he has flourished academically. He has been an A and B student at Oak Hill and recently was named the school’s student of the week, which is selected based on grades and student life as opposed to athletics.
On the basketball floor, Chatman is beginning to flourish, too, though it took an adjustment period.
As a 6-foot-1, 245-pound player at North Cobb Christian, Chatman was asked to play a lot on the low block. With his inside skills, he was able to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Eagles. He was also “the guy” on campus.
At Oak Hill, his role has changed.
Chatman has begun a more regimented routine. There are specified times for weight-training, and a specific diet the school suggests for each student-athlete. By following his routine, Chatman said his weight has dropped 20 plus pounds to the 220- to 225-pound range.
Chatman has also grown two inches to 6-3, and coupled with the leaner frame, it has helped him transition his game to being more of a wing player. He is now able to better run the floor and is learning to enjoy a different style of play.
Through six games, Chatman is averaging 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game for Oak Hill. However, over the last three games, the numbers are 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
“It’s a different role on the team,” Chatman said, whose teammates include Virginia Tech signee Darius Maddox and LSU signee Bradley Ezewiro. “I’m finding different ways to have an impact on the court. I like it, but, initially, it was hard to get used to. At NCC, I was inside. Now, I’m more outside.”
Chatman’s numbers are also different because of level of competition.
While North Cobb Christian played a strong schedule full of private schools, Oak Hill is on a different level. Many of the players they face are older — some 19- and 20-year-olds are in college prep schools. The Warriors, 4-2 thus far, are scheduled to play in a number of national tournaments, including the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri, the Hall of Fame HoopHall Classic, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the NBA High School Event in Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.