MARIETTA -- Cayden Charles scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half, and Allatoona closed the game on a 10-4 run to hold off an upset attempt and defeat Sprayberry 81-72 in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Pope High School on Tuesday.
For the Buccaneers (16-10), it was simple case of survive and advance, as they now will face off with Pope in the second round on Wednesday with the winner securing a spot in the state playoffs.
"You don't have to play your best, you just need to play good enough to win," coach Chad Phillips said.
"(The Greyhounds) are primed and ready to make a run. They are the No. 4 seed, we're the No. 5. We need to go in there with the chip on our shoulder and play well."
The Yellow Jackets (4-22) were more than a worthy opponent as they trailed by two at the half, had the lead late in the third quarter, was within two with just over 3 minutes to play.
"They forced their tempo on us," Phillips said. "Give credit to Sprayberry. They scored 71 points, which is the most we've given up in a long time."
Only twice this season had a team scored as many as 70 points against the Buccaneers prior to Tuesday's game -- the season opener against Hillgrove when it scored 70 and Jan. 21 when they faced Wheeler. With the Yellow Jackets creating chaos, Allatoona needed a big performance from team leader, senior guard, Cayden Charles and it got just that.
Charles scored, assisted, rebounded, blocked shots and stole passes in the second half and also made 9 of 12 shots from the foul line. The Buccaneers made 22 of 29 free throws for the night and got better as the game went on. They made 17 of 21 in second half including 11 of 12 in the fourth quarter.
"It's been a growth process for us at the foul line," Phillips said. "Blake McAlister is a great free throw shooter. Cayden Charles is a great free throw shooter. We had the right guys shooting at the right time."
Allatoona held a 33-31 lead at the half, and after Sprayberry took a 36-33 lead, Charles began to take control.
A putback, a layup, a jumper in the lane and four free throws helped put the Bucs up 49-48, and his 3-pointer in the waning moments of the third quarter put them up 54-52 heading to the fourth.
Three straight layups to start the quarter, two by Landen Pitts and one by Devon Zajac pushed the Allatoona lead to 60-52. Pitts finished with 16 points and Zajac had 20.
After a pair of free throws and a layup by Charles, the Bucs led 66-57, but Sprayberry answered with a 9-2 run.
Three free throws by Donovan Herron, a 3-pointer by Jessy Amirouche and a jumper by Knyle Lundy pulled the Yellow Jackets within two at 68-66, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way. Amirouche finished with 28 points and Lundy had 18.
A 3-point play by Charles pushed the lead back to five. Back-to-back layups by Pitts and Zajac made it 75-68. McAlister scored the last of his 11 points at the foul line to keep the lead at seven at 77-70, and Charles finally put the game away moments later with a rim-rattling dunk.
