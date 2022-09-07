Kennesaw Mountain trailed by two in the final minute of last Friday's game against North Paulding.
In whose hands -- or feet -- did the Mustangs put the game when it mattered the most?
Ty the Kicker.
"That's what we call him," Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said about junior kicker Ty Roldan. "Nobody knows his last name. It's just 'Ty the Kicker.'
"He's just a cool dude. He never gets too high and never gets too low."
Roldan connected on three second-half field goals of 27, 20 and the eventual game-winner of 25 yards with 19 seconds to play to lift Kennesaw Mountain to a 37-36 victory and a 3-0 start to the season.
For his efforts, Roldan is the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week, as voted on by fans.
Just like Kennesaw Mountain as a whole, Roldan is perfect, too.
His three field goals were a career-high for makes in a game. He is also 5-for-5 on the young season and has made all 11 of his extra points.
Going back to last season, Roldan has yet to miss a kick. He made all 26 extra points during the 2021 season. He did not attempt a field goal.
Roldan's success is starting to draw some attention from college recruiters.
Carmean said, up until now, college football was not something Roldan was really considering, instead leaning toward soccer. As a goalkeeper, he helped lead Kennesaw Mountain to a 12-5-3 record last season, the Region 6AAAAAA title and a second-round state playoff appearance.
"He really hasn't played that much football," Carmean said. "His recruiting is just starting to pick up. He didn't come out for the team until his sophomore year, but two games in, he took over as the starter because of his consistency."
Roldan is a self-made kicker. He has not attended any of the kicking combines or schools that are becoming more prevalent. He has just used his soccer experience to help him on the gridiron.
Roldan's season-long field goal is 42 yards, but Carmean said he has range near 50.
"Any time we cross the 50, I feel confident in giving him a chance," Carmean said.
Other players considered for Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week for Week 3 were Kell quarterback Bryce Clavon, and a trio of running backs -- North Cobb Christian's Jadin Coates, Mount Paran Christian's Nick Germain and Allatoona's Jayden Ponder.
Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week beginning every Saturday at CobbFootbalFfriday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.