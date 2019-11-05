Kell’s defense was dominant in a victory Friday over Hiram, with Miykayah Vinson standing out as one of the biggest reasons the Longhorns kept the Hornets in check.
The cornerback came down with three interceptions, despite Hiram quarterback Zander May throwing the ball only 19 times. Those three turnovers allowed Kell to turn an early 7-0 deficit into a 27-7 win.
For his effort, Vinson is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
Vinson is listed as 5-foot-7, which led Hiram to attack him on deep passes down the field. Each of his interceptions came in a jump-ball situation, with Vinson simply outplaying Hiram’s much taller receivers.
“They were all just fade throws that he outplayed the receiver on,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “He became the receiver. He was in great position. He became the offensive player. He attacked the ball and did a great job.”
Vinson’s game was far from a surprise to his coaches. They felt like he had an extra gear that hadn’t been unlocked yet, and Friday night, they got to see it.
“He’s capable of shutting down one side of the field for us,” Sloan said. “He’s been challenged here lately. We didn’t feel like he was playing up to his potential. He’s been challenged, and great players respond. Bad players pout, and he hasn’t pouted. He responded. I’m really proud of his response, and, obviously, it paid off Friday night.”
After giving up a 73-yard passing touchdown earlier in the game, the Kell defense buckled down and dominated the rest of the night. The Longhorns allowed the Hornets only 138 total yards, had nine sacks and forced four turnovers — Vinson’s three interceptions and a forced fumble by Avery Baron and recovered by Bill McCritty that led to Kell’s second touchdown.
“Pretty good,” Sloan said. “People are beginning to take notice of how well they’re playing. They’re playing really good football.”
The defense-led victory over Hiram moved Kell to 7-2 overall, with only a trip to Woodland left on the schedule. The Longhorns likely secured the No. 3 seed from Region 7AAAAA in the process.
Other standout performances came from Walton's Jeb Carriere and Lassiter's Sam Carter.
Carriere had an interception that set up Walton's first touchdown of the night against Cherokee. He added four tackles and a game-saving pass break-up that thwarted a potential game-winning touchdown.
Carter finished the night with nine tackles against Etowah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.