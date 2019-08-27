Walton defensive back Will Chapman had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and two key pass break-ups Saturday to help the Raiders hold off Norcross to prevail in the season-opening the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chapman's biggest play was a disciplined decision to hold and contain before a Norcross running back reversed field. Walton coach Daniel Brunner said he thinks the tackle Chapman made on that play all but sealed Walton’s win.
“He’s like the rest of this group. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Brunner said. “He’s one of our seniors who’s really stepped up to the plate. He’s battled hard over the last four years and finally got himself into the starting lineup. He just epitomizes what we believe in at Walton -- following the plan, trusting the process.”
For his efforts, Chapman is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“We stoned (Norcross) on the play side, and the running back cut all the way back across the field,” Brunner said. “To the naked eye, it looked like the guy may have been off to the races, but Chappy made a great open-field tackle.”
That tackle forced a field goal attempt of more than 40 yards, one that Norcross missed.
“If he doesn’t make that tackle, we’re probably going to be in a much different situation at the end of that ballgame,” Brunner said.
Walton went on to win the game by a single point, 21-20.
“I remember being so tired, but having to push through for my teammates,” Chapman said. “I saw my teammate force him back to the other side, and I realized there were no other defenders on that side. I saw him make that cutback and just flew down to make the play.”
Other standout performances from around the county included North Cobb linebacker Grant Wooten, who registered 12 tackles against Woodstock. Sprayberry defensive back Darnell Mundin recorded 17 tackles, one for a loss and two interceptions in a losing effort against South Forsyth.
Two linemen also stood out. Osborne’s Cole Lane had 2½ sacks and a forced fumble to go along with two tackles and one for a loss against Therrell, and Wheeler’s Akil Washington recorded seven tackles, three for a loss and two sacks against Lambert.
