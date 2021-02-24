ROSWELL – South Cobb was hoping for another deep playoff run after making the final four last season, but it wasn't meant to be.
Free throw shooting and rebounding ended up being the Achilles heel as Centennial built a lead early in the opening round game of Tuesday's Class AAAAAA state playoff game, and the Eagles couldn't do enough to catch up before falling 72-59 to the Knights.
South Cobb went only 7-of-16 from the line in the first three quarters and 10-for-20 for the game. They were also out-rebounded 17-8 in the first half.
The Eagles end their season with a 16-12 record, while the Knights (22-4) will play the winner of Douglas County and Winder-Barrow in the second round either Friday or Saturday.
Robert Dix led South Cobb with 20 points and Travis Burruss had 15, but the Eagles was forced to play from behind the entire game after Centennial took a 7-0 lead during the opening minute with Mansir Williamson doing all the scoring.
Williamson went on to finish with 19 points. KJ Spooney finished with 17 points with two timely 3-pointers, and Kyle Duncan was also in double figures with 13.
“We couldn't get into the groove,” South Cobb coach Greg Moultrie said. “Hats off to Centennial. They did a great job. Defensively, they were keeping us off balance, and the guys who normally score for us couldn't put it in the bucket. They struggled offensively, and that hurt us.”
South Cobb took a timeout after Centennial took the early lead and answered with six straight, but the Knights kept the Eagles on their heels the rest of the first quarter.
South Cobb trailed 15-12 at the end of the period, but Centennial managed to get separation when it opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run. Spooney did most of the damage during that stretch with a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer and a layup.
The run put the Knights ahead 23-14 and eventually stretched it to double digits before leading 37-29 at the break.
South Cobb made one more push early in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game at 40-34. Jens Rueckert came through with a dunk, followed by a 3-pointer from Joshua Miles. But missing four of its first six free throws to start the second half prevented the Eagles from closing the gap.
Back-to-back layups from Nixon put the Knights back ahead by double digits. Spooney's 3 in the final minute of the third opened up a 53-40 lead, making it difficult for South Cobb to mount a comeback in the final period.
“That 3 killed the momentum we had,” Moultrie said. “It put us back in the rabbit race, and we never caught up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.