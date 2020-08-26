A celebration of life will be held for longtime Cobb County baseball coach Harvey Cochran on Saturday at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson.
In honor of the 73-year-old Cochran, who died last week, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on one of the complex's baseball fields. There is expected to be other baseball games being played around the celebration, which would likely put a smile on Cochran's face.
"With baseball all around, I think Harvey would think this is perfect," said Allatoona baseball coach Keith Hansen, who played Cochran at North Cobb and considered Cochran a mentor.
Those attending the ceremony are asked to follow all current coronavirus guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. They are also asked to bring a lawn chair.
Once the ceremony begins, it is expected that some of Cochran's longtime colleagues, including former Kell and Osborne coach Donnie English, former Wheeler coach Dave McDonald and former South Cobb coach Kenny Palmer, will throw out ceremonial first pitches. The festivities will then be turned over to emcee Steve Smith, a current area scout for the Milwaukee Brewers and a longtime friend of Cochran's.
Initially, hopes were to have the celebration at North Cobb and the field that bears Cochran's name. However, because of current coronavirus restrictions, it was moved to LakePoint.
Current North Cobb coach Tom Callahan, who succeeded Cochran at the Warriors' helm, said LakePoint was a perfect location for the ceremony, considering the work Cochran did with the Georgia Dugout Club as executive director, and his relationship with the sports complex.
Callahan said he hopes to do something in Cochran's memory at North Cobb next spring if the conditions allow.
