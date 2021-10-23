Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) argues with referee Scott Wall (31) during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) grabs a rebound in front of guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and center Evan Mobley (4) celebrate after the Cavaliers be a the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) lies on the ground after play during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates a three point shot during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) goes up for a shot as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward Cam Reddish (22) defend during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call with referee Scott Wall (31) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) go for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) steals the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) goes for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) goes for a rebound against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and forward Cam Reddish (22) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) fights for a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the shoes of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) warms up before the game between the Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio looks to pass the ball on a drive to the basket guarded by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela in the first half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young drives to the basket guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins looks for an outlet pass from th floor as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (L) and center Evan Mobley pursue the basketball in the first half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young cuts between the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (L) and Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro battle for a rebound in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (L) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill on a drive to the basket in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng on a drive to the basket in the first half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young drives to the basket guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng on a drive to the basket in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen drives to the basket on the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley works his offense guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (L) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela battle for a rebound in the first half.
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro fight for possession of a loose ball in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (on floor left) battles Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (R) and Hawks forward John Collins (L) for a loose ball in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro celebrates his three-point score in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (L) and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen celebrate their win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Ricky Rubio scored 23 points and lifted the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first win of the season, a 101-95 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Rubio was 9-for-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stop their season-opening two-game losing streak.
The Cavs have won six of their last seven against the Hawks in Cleveland.
The Cavs also got 17 points and 11 rebounds from Evan Mobley. Collin Sexton, Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen each scored 12. Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Atlanta suffered through a poor shooting night and made only 10 of 34 from deep. Trae Young scored 24 points -- 15 in the first half -- but was only 1-for-6 from 3-point range and had trouble getting his famed floater to fall. Cam Reddish came off the bench to score 19.
Atlanta led by as many as 13 points in the first half, going ahead 53-40 on a 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic. But Rubio made a couple of late 3-pointers to spark a rally and trimmed the Hawks lead to 55-52 lead at intermission.
Cleveland came out strong in the third quarter and scored 15 unanswered points, taking a 67-55 lead when Mobley made a free throw with 8:50 remaining. The Cavs outscored the Hawks 31-17 in the third period and led 83-72 entering the fourth quarter.
The Hawks pecked away and cut the lead to 89-86 on a basket by Clint Capela with 4:58 remaining. They got a defensive stop, but Young missed a floater, and Markkanen made a basket with 3:53 left and added a pair of free throws to give Cleveland a seven-point lead with 3:32 remaining.
Love's 12 points passed World B. Free for 11th place on the franchise's all-time scoring list. He had four defensive rebounds and needs one more to pass John Williams for fifth place on the club's career list.
On Monday, Atlanta will be at home against the Detroit Pistons, while Cleveland travels to play the Denver Nuggets.
