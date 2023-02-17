The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has announced that a St. Louis Cardinals logo will appear on the cap of the Hall of Fame plaque for 2023 Hall of Fame electee Scott Rolen.
“After reflecting on my 17-year career, and conferring with the Hall of Fame, I have decided on a Cardinals logo for my Hall of Fame plaque,” said Rolen, who was elected to the Hall of Fame on Jan. 24 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis. I am grateful to Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati for the opportunities given to me as a player, but more importantly, for how they embraced me and my family. I am truly honored that my plaque will hang among the legends in Cooperstown.
Rolen will be joined in the Class of 2023 by Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee on Dec. 4 and whose Hall of Fame plaque will not feature a team logo.
“Fifteen of my 19 major league seasons were split, playing half a decade with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays,” McGriff said. “At each stop, I was lucky to be a part of memorable teams and to play in front of some of the best fans in baseball. In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame, we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego. I can’t wait to see my plaque when it’s unveiled this July in Cooperstown.”
The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be formally inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 23 in Cooperstown, N.Y., as the centerpiece of a four-day celebration of baseball and their careers as part of Hall of Fame Weekend 2023, July 21-24. The Induction Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on MLB Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.