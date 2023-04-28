SMYRNA — Campbell’s quest for its first girls soccer state championship came to a disappointing end with a 1-0 loss to Denmark in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs at Richard McDaniel Stadium on Thursday.
Elise Sturm’s goal with 34:55 remaining in the game proved to be the difference for Denmark, which will now play Walton for the Class AAAAAAA championship at Mercer University in Macon on Friday at 5 p.m.
The loss ended a memorable year for Campbell (15-3), which won the Region 2AAAAAAA championship for the second year in a row and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Spartans advanced to the final four with a 3-1 upset of Mill Creek – last year’s state runner-up – in the quarterfinals on Monday.
“I’m so proud of my seniors – we had 12 seniors this year,” Campbell coach James Crawley said. “We were final four. Obviously, we can be upset, because we lost. But the overall feeling for the season is beyond proud. I’m proud of these girls for the work they put in and the leadership they showed. We played some really good teams and beat some really good teams and (Thursday) just wasn’t our night.”
It was a big night for Campbell goalkeeper Avery Graham, who made a number of crucial saves to keep the Spartans in the game.
“(She came up with some) massive saves,” Crawley said. “Avery Graham is a sophomore. She is one of the best keepers around here. She didn’t get to show it much, because we kept the ball off her hands. But she showed what she’s capable of and she’s phenomenal back there.”
Campbell had a scoring opportunity at the beginning of the game when Savannah Obert's shot with 38:58 remaining in the first half went just over the goal.
Otherwise, the first 40 minutes were dominated by Denmark (13-4), which controlled the ball in Campbell territory through most of the first half and had several shots on goal.
The Danes came close to scoring a couple of times late in the first half, with Jordyn Crosby's shot with 6:51 left deflected by Graham and Sophia Ashtar's attempt from the corner with 4:03 to go hitting the crossbar and bouncing over the goal.
The Spartans had one more scoring attempt towards the end of the first half when Obert's free kick was grabbed by Denmark goalkeeper Kat Haas with 25 seconds to go and the half ended in a scoreless tie.
Denmark finally broke through with Sturm’s goal, but Graham prevented it from increasing the lead as she thwarted two more potential goals. She made a diving deflection of a shot by Maddie Stoddard with 27:37 left in the game and then leaped to deflect an attempt by Christina Davenport with 23:33 to go.
Campbell fell just short of tying the game and sending it into overtime at the end when Lailah Stewart’s free kick from 20 yards out with 10 seconds remaining hit the crossbar.
“In the second half, we calmed down a little bit and started passing the ball instead of kicking the ball,” Crawley said. “We got a few more chances. We had the (shot that hit the) crossbar (with 10 seconds left). It was (Denmark’s) night (Thursday), unfortunately.”
