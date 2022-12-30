Campbell's Brooke Suttle (1) drives against Harrison's Hope Mitchell (4) and Ellie Peterson (21) during their game at Campbell. The Spartans won the game and advanced to the championship of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Campbell's Tai Harvey splits the Harrison defense on the way to a basket. Harvey had 23 points to lead the Spartans to a win in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Brooke Suttle (1) drives against Harrison's Hope Mitchell (4) and Ellie Peterson (21) during their game at Campbell. The Spartans won the game and advanced to the championship of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Tai Harvey (4) drives past Harrison's Sloane Vick (1) for a lay-up during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Marlie Battle (13) controls the ball against Harrison during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Tai Harvey (4) looks at a free throw against Harrison during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Marlie Battle (13) takes the shot against Harrison during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Brooke Suttle (1) controls the ball against Harrison during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Brooke Suttle (1) directs the offense against Harrison during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Brooke Suttle (1) looks at a free throw against Harrison during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Campbell's Ava Garmong (42) drives to the basket against Harrison's Alex McElroy (12) during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Alex McElroy (12) tries to get a lay-up past Campbell's Marlie Battle (13) and Brooke Suttle (1) during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Abby Pate (14) can't get by Campbell's Lila Marble (22) during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Holly Turner (22) drives past Campbell's Saniya Binion (21) during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Holly Turner (22) looks at a free throw during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Fallon Hart (3) tries to get by Campbell's Brook Suttle (1) during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Ellie Peterson (21) drives against Campbell's Lila Marble (22) during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Sloane Vick (1) controls the ball as Campbell's Marlie Battle (13) defends during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Holly Turner (22) has the open shot from the corner during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Holly Turner (22) drives to the basket during their game at Campbell.
Cecil Copeland
Harrison's Alex McElroy (12) gets a pass away during their game at Campbell.
SMYRNA -- The Campbell girls basketball team used a 17-0 run over the end of the second and beginning of the third quarters to gain control of the game and pull away from Harrison for a 61-46 victory in the second round of the 25th annual Campbell Holiday Classic on Thursday.
The win advanced the Spartans into Friday's championship game where they will take on Dalton. The Hoyas (4-9) will face Sprayberry in the consolation game.
Campbell led 24-21 with just over 2 1/2 minutes to play in the half when things began to fall into place. Tai Harvey, who led all scorers with 23 points, started the deciding run with a free throw and a basket Lila Marble added two 3-pointers to close out the half up 33-21.
Following the break, Saniya Binion opened the third quarter with six straight points on three inside baskets and Brooke Suttle added a short jumper in the lane to push the lead to 20 at 41-21.
The lead would get as big as 23, before Harrison closed the game on a 9-1 run.
"I'm pretty proud of the girls," Campbell coach Randy McClure said. "We're still trying to found out who we are as a team. We really want to become a good defensive team.
Suttle finished the game with 14 points. Considering the team has no seniors, it has rallied around the efforts of Harvey and Suttle as team leaders, and it has helped the team win its sixth straight game and move to 11-2.
"Tai and Brooke have accepted those roles on our team," McClure said. "Right now, its all about chemistry and they are making other people better."
Campbell tried to pull away quickly, but Harrison would not let them early in the first half. The Hoyas led 5-4 when the Spartans went on an 11-4 run, including seven points from Harvey, to close the first quarter up 15-8.
Harrison pecked away at the lead in the second. Holley Turner scored seven of her 22 points and Sloane Vick added a 3-pointer to pull the Hoyas within 22-18, and moments later, Hope Mitchell added another 3 to pull within 24-21.
Vick finished the game with 11 points. Binion added 10 for Campbell.
