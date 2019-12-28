SMYRNA -- The girls championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic between the host Lady Spartans and Bearden on Saturday was evenly matched throughout the first half.
However, the visiting team from Knoxville, Tennessee, started hitting its stride in the second half, while Campbell suddenly went cold.
The Lady Spartans were held to just 12 points after the break, while Bearden shot 61% from the field to pull away to win 46-30 at Gwyn McClure Gymnasium.
Campbell (14-3) led 18-16 at the half, but not all was right with the Lady Spartans to start the second half when Bearden (14-1) opened with seven unanswered points to take a five-point lead.
The Lady Spartans never regained the lead. The closest they came was three points midway through the third quarter as they struggled to get shots to fall.
Campbell was 2-for-13 from the field in the third quarter and 4-for-23 in the second half.
“I think, more than anything, we lost our composure,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “It’s a good game to learn from. It’s a chance to go back to the drawing board and fix some things.”
Jameah Alston scored eight of Campbell’s 12 second-half points and led with 10 points for the game. Sarah Taub was the next-leading scorer with seven, but she was held to a pair of free throws after the half.
Jaleah Alston, normally a double-digit scorer, was held to just five points and was 0-for-6 from the field in the second half.
The Lady Spartans were often held to one-shot possessions in the second half, and going 5-for-14 on the free-throw line didn’t help.
Bearden's Jakhyia Davis was difficult to stop inside the paint on both sides of the court, leading the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jah'niya Bussell added 13 points, with eight coming in the second half, and Zneyah McLaughlin scored seven of her nine points in the second half.
“We weren’t guarding them, and that’s one of the things we have to work on,” McClure said. “We were leaving them wide-open.”
As poorly as Campbell played in the second half, it could not have asked for a much better start.
The Lady Spartans had 11 steals for the game, with most of them coming in the first half, and that helped Campbell jump out to an 8-0 lead. Once Bearden settled down, it produced six straight points to get back in the game.
“Campbell was very good at the press, and we knew their 1-3-1 defense was going to be a tough defense,” Bearden coach Justin Underwood said. “They're very athletic and very well-coached, so, after the first quarter, we settled down and did a better job defensively.”
The teams exchanged leads early in the second quarter, but it was Campbell in command most of the way. Jaleah Alston made one of two of her free throws to break a 14-all tie with roughly 2 minutes left in the half, and Taub hit a 3 to stretch Campbell’s lead to four.
