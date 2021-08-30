Things are looking different for the Campbell softball team this season.
This season, the Lady Spartans have started 6-4 and 1-0 in Region 2AAAAAAA. It is the fourth time the team has had a winning record 10 games into the season since the program started in 2010.
The difference, coach Josh Kimball said, is a combination of three things — the team’s commitment to improve in the offseason, players challenging themselves and a talented group newcomers joining the team this season.
“The returners committed to improving their athleticism by lifting weights and building plyometrics in the offseason,” he said. “We had several players challenge themselves by trying out for a higher level travel ball and making the teams. And last but not least, we have a phenomenal freshman class.”
That freshman class includes infielder Ava Jungers and pitcher Kaya Klein.
“(Kaya) has come right in and made an immediate impact and helped us win some games against some teams that have beaten us in the past,” Kimball said. “Ava came right in and gave us another option for the infield, and also swings a pretty good stick. She has also made an immediate impact for us.”
Jungers has a batting average of .429 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. Klein is 3-2 on the season, with a 2.79 ERA in eight appearances.
Sisters Mackenzie (senior) and Payton Nicholson (junior) moved to Smyrna from Virginia this past year, and Kimball said the sisters have already been a positive force on the team. Mackenzie, a second baseman, is committed to play softball at the University of Missouri, and Payton, who plays shortstop, is ranked No. 141 in the state of Georgia according to MaxPreps.
Payton Nicholson leads the team with a batting average of .559, and Mackenzie is second hitting .500, but leads the team in home runs (2), doubles (7) and RBIs (13).
Senior Abbie Gould, an outfielder, has a .417 batting average and four RBIs.
“Because of the bonding in the weight room and the offseason, (the mix between players) has been real seamless,” Kimball said. “(It’s) one of the tightest groups I've ever coached”.
With the strong group of young players, Kimball said he feels his team will have success for many years to come. Right now, though, he said the team is focusing on improving everyday.
“We're intentionally seeking out challenges to get better every day,” he said. “We're just going to take it one game at a time.
“(But) we feel good about our future. These young ladies have already showed they're dedicated to each other and dedicated to the game they love it unconditionally, And they’re a fun group to be around”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.