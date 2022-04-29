SNELLVILLE – The seventh inning spelled doom for Brookwood for the second consecutive game Thursday.
This time, it cost the Broncos their season.
In the series finale of the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, fresh off a walk-off loss to the Spartans the night before, the Broncos surrendered the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and lost 6-5.
Campbell will host North Gwinnett in the second round next week. The Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded Denmark in three games.
The Spartans came to the plate in the seventh and proceeded to load the bases with just one out. After a lineout to second base, designated hitter Alex Karst was hit by a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run.
As the home half of the inning unraveled, the breaks continued to fall in favor of Campbell.
Brookwood’s VJ Heath laced a lead-off single to left, but was promptly thrown out trying to leg out a double. The Broncos then put a pair of runners on base by way of a hit-by-pitch and single. In the ensuing at-bat, Jonathan Jaime put his bat on a ball and dribbled it toward the right side of the infield. The ball skipped off the foot of baserunner Trey Clark, resulting in the second out of the inning and forced the tying run to remain on second.
Cody Fuller followed by grounding out to third base to send the Spartans to the second round.
For the second night in a row, the Spartans jumped out to a lead in the first inning.
Ryan Gold, the hero of Game 2, provided the first offense of the game with a shot to left field that induced a run-scoring error. Rambo Fultz followed with an RBI single to right. Karst tacked on another pair of first-inning runs with a two-out double inside the left-field line.
Despite a 4-0 deficit before seeing their first pitch, the Broncos began chipping away at the Campbell lead in the second inning.
Fuller reached on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball, and took third base on a wild pitch before later racing home on another wild pitch that resulted in a dropped third strike.
Speed on the base paths aided Brookwood in the third inning as well. Ethan Reyes battled his way on base by legging out an infield single on a chopper to third. He stole second base during the next at-bat and came around to score on a line-drive up the middle.
With the bases loaded and one out, Preston Bonn lifted a sacrifice fly to left. The ball was then tossed errantly into the outfield in an attempt to throw out a runner at second, allowing the bases to clear and Brookwood to take a 5-4 lead.
An error on a ball hit up the middle allowed the tying run to score in the fifth inning.
