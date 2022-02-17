SMYRNA – Campbell defeated Pebblebrook 60-44 to win the Region 2AAAAAAA championship Thursday night.
The win also means the Lady Spartans will be the No. 1 seed from the region and will play at least the first two rounds of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at home, provided they continue to win.
After trailing by five at halftime, Campbell grabbed the momentum to start the third quarter to take the lead 32-31 following an 8-2 run. Multiple baskets from Laila Battle, Nia Bozeman and Tai Harvey helped the Spartans to a 40-34 lead heading into the final period. Battle finished with 19 points, Bozeman 11 and Harvey 10.
The fourth quarter was more of the same for the Spartans as strong offensive play helped to extend the lead. Back-to-back buckets from Battle forced a Pebblebrook timeout and set the tone for the rest of the game. Campbell made its free throws down the stretch to cap off the 60-44 victory and claim the region championship.
Coach Randy McClure said that he is proud of the work his girls have put in over the past four years and he looks forward to seeing how far they can go.
“I am very proud of my girls,” McClure said. “I’ve got a senior led group and down the stretch they did exactly what I needed them to do. I am extremely proud of them because they have been with me for four years.”
After trading baskets over the first few minutes of the game, Campbell led Pebblebrook 8-7 halfway through the first period. However, the Lady Falcons ended the quarter with an eight-point run to take a 15-8 lead. Point guard Kania Seymour led the charge with eight of her 15 points in the period.
In the second quarter the Lady Spartans stormed back behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Battle. Campbell was able to tie the score, 24-24, with just two minutes left in the half. However, a late Seymour 3 followed by a Pebblebrook layup gave the Falcons a 29-24 lead heading into the half.
