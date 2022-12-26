The second week of Christmas break brings two more holiday basketball tournaments to the county.
Fans will be able to see the 25th annual Campbell Holiday Classic, which will include two girls divisions and one boys bracket, and the Hounds Holiday Classic at Pope High School, which will feature a boys and a girls bracket.
Both tournaments will begin Wednesday and run through Friday and each features some quality opponents and local programs.
At Campbell, the No. 9 Spartans welcome in the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta and the runner-up that season, Woodstock. The event also has last year's Class AAAAAAA runner-up Harrison, Westlake, a three-time champion from 2018-20, and Rockdale County, currently ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAA.
Other local teams in the the girls tournaments include Sprayberry and Osborne. The girls tournaments will be split between the Gwyn-McClure Gym at Campbell High School and the SEC Divison at Campbell Middle School.
The boys tournament features local teams in Allatoona, which just had a successful run in the Carrollton Christmas tournament, Sprayberry and Campbell. In addition, it will bring in COHEA Academy from Florida. All boys games will be played in the Gwyn-McClure Gym.
First round matches are highlighted in the Girls ACC Divison with Carver taking on Campbell, Westlake against Woodstock in the Girls SEC Division and COHEA taking on Allatoona in the boys tournament.
The boys side of the Hounds Holiday Classic features a rematch of Kennesaw Mountain and Pope in Round 1 on Wednesday. The two just played for the championship of the Alphretta-Pope Holiday Tournament last week, with the Greyhounds earning a 65-58 victory behind Zach Bleshoy's 36 points.
Other local teams in the event include Cherokee, Mount Paran Christian, Walton and Woodstock. The girls side has perennial state championship contender Cherokee, No. 10 Hillgrove, and Pope, which comes into the tournament 10-3.
The games will be split between the new gym and the old gym at Pope. First day matchups include North Gwinnett and Walton on the girls side, along with Mount Paran taking on Walton on the boys side.
