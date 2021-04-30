SMYRNA -- North Cobb and Campbell split their opening doubleheader Thursday, forcing a winner-take-all third game for the right to advance in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell won the opener 5-2, but North Cobb came back to win the nightcap 4-3.
The winner of Friday’s game was to face Grayson in next week’s second round.
After dropping the first game, North Cobb (16-16) rebounded and did all of its scoring in the second inning.
A Campbell error allowed Kyle Robitzsch and Andrew Trelles to go score. Harry Ford and Ashten Bostwick later drew bases-loaded walks to bring in Logan Bare and Jay Abernathy.
“Once you lose the first game, all you can hope to do is to live to play another day, and that’s what we were able to do in Game 2,” North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said. “We had a senior (Trevor Lovett) on the mound who has been in a lot of big situations in both football and baseball, so I felt pretty good about that.”
Campbell (19-11) added two runs during the third inning on a two-run single from Duncan Santos to score Michael Braswell and Ramses Fultz.
The Spartans scored in the first with an RBI single from Dehart to send home Braswell.
Campbell then added four runs in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Corian Davis was hit by a pitch to bring Xavier Jackson home, then Michael Hermann scored on a balk to make it 3-0. Kiel followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Gillen Joachim, and Braswell then came home off a North Cobb error.
The Warriors added two runs during the fifth inning on Coby Hill’s RBI single to plate Bare, and Abernathy scored on an error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.